X!

Which products are Narva residents buying in Russian town Ivangorod?

News
People wait in line to cross the border from Narva into the Russian town Ivangorod.
People wait in line to cross the border from Narva into the Russian town Ivangorod. Source: ERR
News

Despite sanctions and all the other difficulties associated with crossing the border into Russia, Narva residents continue to go to stores in the Russian town of Ivangorod to buy food. Reporter Aleksandr Hobotov spoke to people crossing the border to find out more.

They stand in line, go through passport control, cross the bridge and then go shopping. People living in Narva, on Estonia's eastern border, are buying essential products in whichever country they are cheaper – Estonia or Russia.

Neither sanctions against Russia, nor reduced border operating hours can disrupt the way of life in these places. Some Narva residents are still going to stores in Ivangorod and even post detailed video reports of their shopping trips to Russia online.

At 11 a.m., the queue to cross the border from Narva into Ivangorod is relatively short. It consists mainly of "transit passengers," though there are plenty of Narva residents are also waiting in line.

According to the statistics, 30 to 40 percent of all crossings to and from Russia at the Narva border are made by Estonian residents. People have always taken advantage of the price differences between countries in the region. And in these difficult times, any opportunity to buy cheaper goods, even if the selection is limited, is a considerable help.

"There aren't so many categories of products that can be brought across the border, although people do bring chocolate, candy, cookies, pasta and things like that," said Narva-based journalist Roman Vikulov.

"However, as we know, importing meat products is prohibited, and the prices there are not so dramatically different that it would be profitable to bring them back and sell them anyway," Vikulov explained.

Since Russai's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly recommended people refrain from traveling to Russia. It is therefore, unlikely that these kinds of trips to the aggressor country to buy food would be welcomed by the Estonian authorities. However, Narva residents have a different opinion on the matter: when your wallet is empty, you have no choice.

"People try to be very careful not to bring in anything prohibited, because that immediately results in fines and other serious risks. The people of Narva who take things to Russia probably know the sanctions lists better than anyone else," Roman Vikulov pointed out.

Cross-border trade works both ways, with people also still bringing food from Narva to Russia.

"The income people make from items they bring from Narva to Ivangorod is the same as it was before. They bring food, I mean," said Roman Vikulov. "They also carry wine. Up to four bottles," he added.

***

The full video report can be viewed (in Russian) on ERR's Russian-language portal here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Nadežda Bersenjova

Source: "Narva Studio: Narodu Vazhno."

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

Voting underway for Raadio 2's 2025 Hit of the Year awards

17:30

Which products are Narva residents buying in Russian town Ivangorod?

16:47

Restrictions mean coastal property owners face growing hurdles when building

16:09

Dining your way through the Tallinn Christmas Market

15:32

Jaak Aaviksoo: Academic brilliance just not enough

15:25

Patrol officer: Responding to calls paints a sad picture of Estonia

15:01

Tanel Visnap wins his third Deaflympics gold in Tokyo

14:56

Ministers disagree on length of residence ban for domestic abusers

14:34

Kristina Kallas: How to ensure academic progeny?

13:56

World famous banjo virtuouso Béla Fleck to give first Estonian concert in 28 years

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

22.11

Estonia to let 15- to 17-year-olds work full time under updated labor law

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

23.11

Narva resisting handing over museum's Russian art collection to the state

23.11

Taavi Kotka: Looking Estonians in the eye, I can see we won't give up on our country

20.11

Estonians have started to buy less food

10:01

Gallery: 6 new K9 self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

23.11

Spanish film 'The Good Daughter' makes PÖFF awards history

15:25

Patrol officer: Responding to calls paints a sad picture of Estonia

23.11

Scammers getting increasingly sophisticated, €23 million taken in 2025 so far

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo