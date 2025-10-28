X!

Narva politicians suspect vote buying in local elections

News
Voting in Narva on Sunday, October 19, 2025.
Voting in Narva on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Politicians in Narva suspect both vote-buying and voter coercion in Estonia's recent local elections. Police say the highest number of violation reports came from Ida-Viru County.

In the border city, polling stations were still open on election day (October 19) when local politicians began speaking out about vote-buying.

The most vocal protest came from the electoral alliance Plan B, led by Urbo Vaarmann. He said the problems began during advance voting, the week running up to election day on Sunday.

"In the past, you would get one payment for one vote, but today I've already heard stories where people manage to sell their vote three times. First they sell it digitally, then since digital votes can be changed, they vote again digitally, and today they are also voting on paper. I do not want to say these are just rumors, but we get dozens of such messages every day," said Vaarmann.

Other leaders of Narva electoral lists also pointed to possible vote-buying.

Independent candidate and Mayor of Narva Katri Raik said it is suspicious when a single candidate receives an overwhelming majority of votes from one polling station or when a large number of e-votes are cast by the head of an institution. However, there is no concrete evidence of fraud.

"These are all urban legends, and they all need to be investigated by the police. And Narva has painful experience from the previous elections, which actually ended with one person going to prison. So we will wait and see, but unfortunately, the situation has not improved this time," Raik said.

Cases are being investigated, but the police are unwilling to disclose details before any public procedural steps have been taken.

"I wouldn't speak about the proceedings right now, because information about an ongoing investigation — especially regarding elections — could harm the process. Usually, a couple of months after the elections is a better time to provide a summary of the proceedings. But yes, the picture is such that this is more of a problem in Ida-Viru County," said Allar Lehtlaan, head of the Eastern Division of the Bureau for Corruption Crimes.

The police received over 50 reports related to possible violations of electoral freedom, nearly two-thirds of which came from Ida-Viru County.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:21

Autumn leaf fall at peak pace, bringing cleaning brigades on to Tallinn's streets

10:44

Tallinn mayor: Coalition talks in Tallinn should begin this week

10:19

Isamaa welcomes back controversial YouTuber as Tartu coalition talks continue

09:44

Supreme Court: e-voting source code must be published before test vote

09:16

Kaarel Tarand: The tidal wave that never came

09:02

Aimar Ventsel: No such thing as a united Russian opposition

08:49

Narva politicians suspect vote buying in local elections

08:43

Estonian firms say EU ban on Russian tourist trips will have little impact

27.10

Gallery: €14-million BLRT iron foundry cornerstone laid in Kohila

27.10

Study: Climate warming could curb the thriving of Baltic peatlands

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.10

Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

27.10

Report: Estonia's economy is more knowledge-intensive, but Lithuania makes more money

27.10

Schools lose power to expel students under the age of 18

25.10

Tallinn bar steps up security to combat increase in drink spiking

27.10

Estonian ISP stops sending payment links over security concerns

27.10

Car tax revenues likely to fall short of revised €90 million figure

21.10

Some Estonian names centuries older than expected

27.10

Officer: Troops spread very thinly across thousand-kilometer Ukraine front

24.10

Russia may have used Estonia wreck for training, says German media

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo