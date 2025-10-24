Narva coalition talks continue as Stalnuhhin's List aim to land mayoral role

Coalition talks continue in Narva between Mihhail Stalnuhhin's People's List and Katri Raik's electoral alliance. Negotiations have addressed substantive issues, but there is still no clarity regarding who will become the city's mayor.

The stumbling block in the Narva coalition talks, which began on Wednesday was the proposal by Stalnuhhin's List that Katri Raik's electoral alliance should retain the position of council chair rather than mayor. After a couple of days reflection, Raik's alliance decided to continue the talks, though are yet to give a clear answer regarding the council chair role.

"Our priority, as decided by the faction, is the position of mayor, but I fully understand that we have 5 out of 17 seats and are not yet ready to discuss personnel. I can only rely on the faction's discussion that we will be represented in both the city government and the council, and have a leading position in one of them," said Katri Raik.

At the same time, according to Raik, the coalition talks have touched on substantive issues, including hobby education, the management of municipal enterprises and the structure of the city's government.

"We are working to make this happen as soon as possible. The fewer rumors there are, the less fear there is, as is customary in Narva, that someone will be bought over. So we are trying to move forward," Raik said.

Mihhail Stalnuhhin's List commented on the progress of the coalition talks via a brief press release, which said that an exchange of views and a discussion of key issues had taken place.

However, Stalnuhhin's team has not disclosed who may become the mayor of Narva. One possible candidate is the current deputy mayor, Marina Šurupova, who was elected to the council with 139 votes on Stalnuhhin's List. Šurupova confirmed to the media that she is one of several candidates in the running for the role.

The Narva coalition agreement could be signed in early November.

---

