X!

Narva still without city government after vote fails

News
Narva Town Hall.
Narva Town Hall. Source: Helen Wright/ERR
News

Estonia's border city Narva is still without a city government almost three months after the local elections, following a failed attempt on Friday to appoint the body due to a lack of votes.

In November, sitting Mayor Katri Raik's electoral list inked a coalition deal with a list headed by former Center Party MP Mihhail Stalnuhhin, together holding 16 seats on the 31-seat council.

But on Friday, Narva City Council was unable to appoint the city government after one member of the ruling coalition failed to appear, and the votes ended in a tie.

A new attempt to appoint the city government will be made on January 22.

The opposition said a coalition with such a slim majority cannot govern the city.

"The city government cannot function if there is no clear majority in the council. In Narva, a clear majority means around 18, 19, or 20 votes. Life always brings situations where someone gets sick, someone has to travel, someone's child is seriously ill — but if the coalition stands at 16–15, then this is already a circus," said Jaan Toots, a member of the Center Party faction.

Mayor of Narva Katri Raik. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Urbo Vaarmann, representing Plan B on the Narva City Council, said that things cannot go on like this in Narva.

"Madam Mayor [Katri Raik] could come and join us, form a joint coalition, but today it's clear that 15–16 votes won't hold. They themselves scheduled the session for January 2 and could not even manage to bring it together properly, and the results are visible today," Vaarmann said.

Raik was once again unable to answer whether a coalition in Narva exists or not.

"Going forward, efforts will be made to rally the ranks. I'm sure various negotiations will take place. It doesn't bring honor to our politics or political culture, but here we are today. The current city government bears its responsibility and is doing its best for the city of Narva," she said.

In addition to appointing the city government, the council was also supposed to confirm the composition of its committees. Of the seven committees, only two were successfully formed. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:50

Estonia to commemorate War of Independence anniversary this Saturday

18:09

Tartu Christmas City to close with traditonal Seto party this Sunday

17:22

Russian Orthodox priest banned from entering Estonia on security grounds

16:28

Narva still without city government after vote fails

16:19

Gallery: Estonia welcomes 2026 with concerts and celebrations Updated

15:56

Kaupo Meiel: How to make it clear to people that they are doing well

15:46

Why did a rare natural phenomenon leave Tallinn without water?

15:01

Supreme Court upholds acquittal of Estonian ex-police chiefs Updated

14:58

Survey: Employers increasingly supportive of staff taking part in military service

14:15

Estonia not joining Finland's initiative against EU nature restoration rules

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.01

Two ship crew members arrested in Finland over Baltic Sea cable damage Updated

31.12

Power banks cannot be stored in airplane overhead compartments from 2026

01.01

What to expect in Estonia in 2026

31.12

Expert: Russian hybrid attacks are becoming more dangerous

01.01

Tallinn's water supply returns to normal Updated

29.12

Estonia's spy chief: Russia not planning to attack a Baltic country at this time

31.12

Estonia likely to forfeit hosting top fencing event over opposition to Russian competitors

01.01

Estonian digital signature services restored after brief outage Updated

31.12

Man sentenced to 20 days in prison for painting 'Z' symbol on Estonian parliament

30.12

Historian: Europe and Estonia have engaged in wishful thinking for decades

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo