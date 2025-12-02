X!

Mihhail Stalnuhhin confirmed as chair of Narva City Council

News
First meeting of the new Narva City Council.
Open gallery
53 photos
News

On Tuesday, the Narva City Council elected Mihhail Stalnuhhin as its chair, with Jana Kondrašova chosen as deputy chair.

Sixteen city councilors voted for Stalnuhhin, who was nominated by the city's ruling coalition.

The opposition, represented by Aleksei Jevgrafov, nominated Urbo Vaarmann as their candidate. He was supported by 15 city council members.

Stalnuhhin previously served as chair of Narva City Council from 2003 to 2011.

The coalition nominated Jana Kondrašova (Katri Raik's List) for the position of deputy chair, while the opposition nominated Urbo Vaarmann. In a tight contest, Kondrašova received 16 votes and Vaarmann received 15.

Kondrašova was also deputy chair in the previous city council.

The next Narva City Council meeting will take place on Monday, December 8.

Mihhail Stalnuhhin's People's List won October's local elections in Narva, taking 12 of the 31 seats on the council. The Center Party (10), Katri Raik's list (5), and the Plaan B + Narva Pulss electoral alliance (4) also won seats on the city council.

After the elections, Mihhail Stalnuhhin and Katri Raik's teams held coalition talks and reached an agreement on how to move forward with the city's leadership.

According to the agreement, Stalnuhhin will lead the city council and Raik will remain mayor.

However, the new Narva coalition will now have one vote less, than before, as businessman Oleg Jeseljunas, who was elected to the city council on Stalnuhhin's list, has already announced his intention to move to the opposition Center Party faction.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mchael Cole, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:59

Baltics and Denmark sign new deal for joint medicine purchases

19:50

IKEA Group gets go ahead to purchase 18,000 hectares of Estonian forest

19:44

Mihhail Stalnuhhin confirmed as chair of Narva City Council

19:40

Festive markets, fairs and folk dancing all set for Tartu this December

19:21

Families with kids should think twice about pet rabbits, says rescue founder

18:49

Estonian artist: Breaking out from Eastern Europe still isn't easy

18:17

Reform Party votes against free kindergarten across Estonia

18:02

Isamaa's Tõnis Lukas elected Tartu City Council chair

17:44

Eneli Jefimova fastest in European champs 100m breaststroke heats

17:14

Cabaret in Estonia making a comeback, says organizer Kaisa Ling

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.12

Estonian FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea Updated

01.12

ERR compares Riga and Tallinn Christmas markets

01.12

Expert: Situation worse for Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia than in Pokrovsk

10:31

Estonia approves national LGBT+ equal opportunities action plan

09:19

Flash estimate: Inflation in Estonia up 4.7% on year to November

09:25

French NATO forces in Estonia hold 'Missile Day' to showcase live-fire power

01.12

EU funding requires Tallinn to settle Kristiine intersection plans by spring

16:07

New Skoda trains will not be running between Tallinn and Tartu any time soon

29.11

Gallery: Estonia's new passenger trains hit the rails in Tallinn

01.12

MPs' New Zealand and Australia visit costs taxpayer €50,000

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo