Mihhail Stalnuhhin confirmed as chair of Narva City Council

On Tuesday, the Narva City Council elected Mihhail Stalnuhhin as its chair, with Jana Kondrašova chosen as deputy chair.

Sixteen city councilors voted for Stalnuhhin, who was nominated by the city's ruling coalition.

The opposition, represented by Aleksei Jevgrafov, nominated Urbo Vaarmann as their candidate. He was supported by 15 city council members.

Stalnuhhin previously served as chair of Narva City Council from 2003 to 2011.

The coalition nominated Jana Kondrašova (Katri Raik's List) for the position of deputy chair, while the opposition nominated Urbo Vaarmann. In a tight contest, Kondrašova received 16 votes and Vaarmann received 15.

Kondrašova was also deputy chair in the previous city council.

The next Narva City Council meeting will take place on Monday, December 8.

Mihhail Stalnuhhin's People's List won October's local elections in Narva, taking 12 of the 31 seats on the council. The Center Party (10), Katri Raik's list (5), and the Plaan B + Narva Pulss electoral alliance (4) also won seats on the city council.

After the elections, Mihhail Stalnuhhin and Katri Raik's teams held coalition talks and reached an agreement on how to move forward with the city's leadership.

According to the agreement, Stalnuhhin will lead the city council and Raik will remain mayor.

However, the new Narva coalition will now have one vote less, than before, as businessman Oleg Jeseljunas, who was elected to the city council on Stalnuhhin's list, has already announced his intention to move to the opposition Center Party faction.

