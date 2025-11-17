Raik continues as mayor with Stalnuhhin as council chair in new Narva coalition

Katri Raik's electoral alliance and Mihhail Stalnuhhin's list have presented their new coalition agreement for Narva. Under the agreement, Raik will continue as mayor, with Stalnuhhin becoming council chair.

The coalition promises to build a new hospital, a school building and at least one kindergarten in Narva over the next four years. Plans also include structural reform of the city government and reorganization of the network of hobby schools.

The most important promise is for stable city leadership over the next four years. Currently, the Raik-Stalnuhhin coalition has 16 seats in the 31-seat council, giving it a one-vote majority, though that may grow in the near future.

"We are confident in the 16 people who have signed the agreement, but in any case, 16 is just the beginning. I hope that the coalition will grow to 18 or even 19," said Stalnuhhin.

"We promise stable city management, which is necessary for entrepreneurs, investors and city residents alike. The concerns of city residents are very clear. Forty-one percent of our people live below the relative poverty line. People want jobs and people want lower heating prices. We need a new hospital, new school buildings and kindergartens, and improvements to the urban environment to make life a little happier, and we have promised to work together to achieve this," said Raik.

---

