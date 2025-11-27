New €10 million kindergarten set for Narva's historic Kreenholm district

A €10 million state-of-the-art kindergarten is set to be built in Narva' historic Kreenholm District, on the site of the current Põngerjas kindergarten, which has long fallen into disrepair.

According to the Narva authorities, a modern kindergarten featuring a swimming pool and meeting the nearly zero energy consumption standard, will be built on the site of the outdated building on Narva's V. Gerassimovi tänav.

Construction work is scheduled to begin in 2026. The new kindergarten will have space to teach up to 216 children. It aims to create a safe and modern educational environment as well as help meet the high demand for preschool services in the Kreenholm district.

The total budget for the project will be almost €10 million. The Estonian government will provide €2.8 million of that in state support, with the remaining amount coming from the City of Narva. Funding for energy-efficient construction will be provided by revenues from trading EU greenhouse gas emission allowances.

Narva Mayor Katri Raik said building the new kindergarten is an important step in the development of the city's social infrastructure:

"There are 10 kindergartens in Narva, and only one – Vanalinna – operates in a completely new building. We are actively renovating school infrastructure, and now we are developing preschool infrastructure just as consistently. The new kindergarten in the Kreenholm district is a necessary and timely solution," said Raik.

The decision to build the new kindergarten in Kreenholm was based on the results of an analysis conducted as part of the Narva municipal education system's 2030 development program. The Põngerjas Kindergarten, which first opened in 1968, received one of the lowest ratings for its technical condition. Nevertheless, its location in the center of the district and its large size made it one of the most promising sites for redevelopment.

Põngerjas Kindergarten Director Jekaterina Golubtsova emphasized that the project is of great importance for the city as a whole.

"This is a step into the future. We are creating a space where children will be safe, interested, and comfortable. The project meets the real needs of Kreenholm residents and makes the city stronger," Golubtsova said.

The new kindergarten is scheduled to open at the beginning of the 2028/2029 school year.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!