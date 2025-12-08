Several newly seated local councils move quickly to raise mayors' pay

Following October's local elections, many newly seated councils across Estonia have wasted no time raising their municipal leaders' pay within weeks of taking office.

Several local councils made pay hikes one of their earliest decisions.

In Tartu, returning Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) is set for a notable increase: his gross monthly salary will rise from €7,445 to €8,600. The city's deputy mayors' pay, meanwhile, will climb from €6,569 to €7,500.

In Tartu Municipality, Jarno Laur of the United Tartu Municipality (Ühtne Tartu Vald) electoral alliance was reelected municipal mayor. A December 3 council decision will raise his salary from €4,250 to €5,500.

Tallinn's outgoing mayor, Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) earned €9,616.62 a month. His successor, incoming mayor Peeter Raudsepp (Isamaa), hasn't had a salary set yet. Isamaa deputy mayor candidate Riina Solman told ERR the coalition hasn't taken up the issue.

"We're only just being appointed today," Solman said. She added that so far, the coalition has focused on projects and priorities, not compensation. "I think we'll talk about that much later, when we start discussing the budget."

Võru's newly reelcted mayor Kalvi Kõva (SDE) will receive €4,500 a month — up €1,000 from his previous salary. The city's deputy mayors will earn €3,800.

New salaries are also on Monday's agenda in Haapsalu City Council, where incoming Mayor Olavi Seisonen (Isamaa) is set to earn a proposed €4,900 a month — €1,450 more than his predecessor, Urmas Sukles of the HARI electoral alliance. Deputy mayors' pay is expected to be set at €3,500.

In Jõelähtme Municipality in Harju County, the mayor's monthly salary will rise from €4,150 to €5,400, while deputy mayors' salaries will increase from €3,150 to €4,100.

Kohila Municipal Council voted to raise Mayor Margus Miller'sthe salary of municipal mayor Margus Miller of the My Kohila (Minu Kohila) electoral alliance by €550 to €4,200. The deputy mayor's pay was set at €3,600.

Narva mayor's pay still frozen

In Narva, Mayor Katri Raik continues to earn €4,000 a month. Local paper Põhjarannik reported (link in Estonian) that political considerations have kept her salary frozen for four years, even as mayors in the country's other big cities earn significantly more.

Narva City Council will meet Monday to elect a mayor, however the salary issue is not on the agenda. Põhjarannik reported that the Mihhail Stalnuhhin and Raik's electoral alliances postponed pay negotiations indefinitely during coalition talks in town.

Raik said a salary change should depend on the coalition's results.

Saue Municipal Council is set to consider a monthly salary of €6,125 for longtime Mayor Andres Laisk, of the Cooperation – Our Municipality (Koostöö – Meie Vald) electoral alliance, up from his current salary of €5,384. The deputy mayors' pay is expected to be set at €4,865.

In Järva Municipality, reelected Mayor Toomas Tammik (Center) will see his salary rise from €3,600 to €4,200.

Jõgeva's new municipal mayor, Karro Külanurm of the United Põltsamaa Municipality (Ühtne Põltsamaa Vald), will earn €4,500 — €1,000 more than his predecessor. Deputy mayors' pay, meanwhile, will increase from €2,975 to €3,825.

Hiiumaa Municipality approved a raise for continuing Mayor Hergo Tasuja (SDE), whose monthly salary will reach €4,000. Deputy mayors there will earn €3,200 a month.

