Ministry: Public sector wage growth to outpace private counterpart in 2026

The so-called Superministry building housing several of Estonia's government ministries.
The so-called Superministry building housing several of Estonia's government ministries. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
According to the Ministry of Finance, public sector wages are expected to rise more than private sector wages on average next year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the average salary in the public sector is expected to grow by 8 to 9 percent next year — higher than the average of recent years. The Bank of Estonia is forecasting a slightly smaller increase.

However, the Bank of Estonia anticipates that wage growth and a reduction in the tax burden will help stimulate the economy and boost production. At the same time, it cautions that the negative effects of the state budget deficit cannot be overlooked.

Rising public sector wages are also putting pressure on private sector salaries, as both compete for the same workforce. Combined with tax cuts, this could contribute to an acceleration in inflation.

The Bank of Estonia believes that increased demand is more likely to boost production than drive up prices.

Nonetheless, this outlook is overshadowed by a growing budget deficit, rising national debt and higher interest payments on loans — all of which are expected to have long-term negative consequences.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Valner Väino

