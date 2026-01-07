X!

Prices in Estonia rise 4.1% in December

Supermarket checkout.
Supermarket checkout. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Prices rose by 4.1 percent in December compared to December 2024, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Luminor Bank's chief economist says the pace is slowing down.

The flash estimate of the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) published on Wednesday said prices in Estonia fell by 0.4 percent between November and December 2025.

Statistics Estonia will publish the finalized data on Thursday.

The on-year figure for the HICP rise in December 2024 stood at 3.9 percent.

Economist: Price rises are slowing

Lenno Uusküla. Autor/allikas: Siim LõvI /ERR

Luminor chief economist Lenno Uusküla said after last year's rise in inflation, the pace of price growth is easing.

"Commodity prices on the global market have been falling for some time. Oil and gas remain cheap. Import prices are also declining. This is further reinforced by the euro's strengthened exchange rate against the dollar. That brings down price pressure and has an effect," he said.

"Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco rose in January, but their share in total consumption is small, so the impact on the Consumer Price Index is minimal," Uusküla added.

"A notable slowdown in price growth is expected in the coming months as well. Prices for services in Estonia are rising, but input prices are lower and imported goods are cheap, which means overall index growth will remain moderate," the economist said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Helen Wright

