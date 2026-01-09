Estonia registered 550 fewer births in 2025

A total of 9,092 births were registered in Estonia last year, 551 fewer than in 2024, the Ministry of the Interior's population operations department said.

This represents a fall of 5.7 percent from the 9,643 births posted in Estonia in 2024.

A total of 15,427 people died in 2025, also a fall, of just over 1 percent, from the 15,596 deaths posted in 2024.

4,354 girls and 4,738 boys were born in Estonia. Of these there were 102 pairs of twins, plus three sets of triplets born.

As the most populous region in the country, Tallinn (3,167 births in 2025) and the surrounding Harju County (1,458) saw the largest number of live births in 2025.

Tartu County (1,301 births) was next, followed by 530 births in Pärnu County, and 505 in Ida-Viru County.

Lääne-Viru County (371 births), Viljandi County (321) Rapla County (225) and Saremaa (211) were next.

The remaining seven counties combined saw 986 births last year, with Hiiumaa (50 births) having the smallest total.

Additionally, 17 births were registered without an Estonian place of residence in 2025.

Most popular girls' first names in 2025 included Mia, Sofia, Emma, Eva and Olivia, while for boys, Mark, Oliver, Lukas, Sebastian, Karl and Hugo were among the most picked first names.

Marriages, divorces and new names

5,426 marriages were contracted in 2025, (down from 5,775 in 2024) with 293 marriages officiated at by clergy.

A total of 2,984 couples divorced, up from 2,793 seen in 2024.

New names were granted to 1,577 individuals in 2025, down from 2,314 in 2024. This included those who changed their first name, as well as those who took a new surname (the largest group at 1,147), and 134 people who changed both.

Statistics Estonia is to publish Estonia's population figures as of the beginning of this year on January 14.

--

