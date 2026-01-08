X!

Government confirms new minimum wage for teachers

News
Students protesting on Toompea Hill in Tallinn on day one of Estonia's nationwide teachers' strike on Monday. January 22, 2024.
Students protesting on Toompea Hill in Tallinn on day one of Estonia's nationwide teachers' strike on Monday. January 22, 2024.
News

On Thursday, the Estonian government confirmed that the minimum wage for teachers in full-time employment in 2026 will rise to €1,970 a month.

The government will allocate a differentiation component of 22 percent for each teaching position, meaning teachers are paid a salary in line with their career level, responsibilities and professional duties.

The minimum wage for teachers is set to increase by 8.2 percent, or €150 a month, the ministry announced on Thursday.

According to Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), the salary increase and the career model for teachers due to come into force this March will contribute to the growth of the teaching profession.

"In this sense, it is money without a prescribed purpose – every school has different needs. Some schools need to provide more learning support to students with general needs, while others need to organize additional Estonian language instruction. Teachers' salaries are differentiated accordingly," said Kallas.

Kallas added that, together with the recent tax changes, the average monthly net income of education workers taking home a teachers' salary will increase by €319 this year, leaving teachers with €3,828 more take-home pay per year.

However, in general, every teacher at a school performs additional work-related tasks, meaning the estimated average salary for teachers will rise to €2,403 a month. Taking Mustamäe State High School in Tallinn as an example, only two teachers among the entire staff roster currently receive the national minimum wage. The salaries of the other teachers are all above the Estonian average.

"It should not be forgotten that Mustamäe State High School is the largest high school in Estonia, with classes that have very large numbers of students. I believe that we manage our finances quite effectively, which means that we have more resources to invest in teachers' salaries. Of course, we cannot talk about the minimum wage in general terms, and the salary statistics are perhaps a little distorted, especially in cities and particularly in Tallinn, for example, where I dare say that several hundred teachers are clearly performing a heavy overload," said Raino Liblik, director of Mustamäe State High School.

"The changes can be implemented individually for each school or jointly for all the schools in a single municipality. For example, Tallinn is a very large city with dozens of schools – the career model could therefore be implemented uniformly for all schools in Tallinn," said Kallas.

At first glance, implementing the new career model may seem overly bureaucratic, but there is no benefit in jumping to conclusions, said Õnnela Leedo-Küngas, principal of Tallinn's Nõmme Basic School.

At first glance, implementing the new career model may seem overly bureaucratic, but there is no benefit in jumping to conclusions, said Õnnela Leedo-Küngas, principal of Tallinn's Nõmme Basic School.

"I am sure that they will involve school principals, and we, in turn, can involve teachers to develop this model together. I think that a foundation like this is good, and I would like to build my school's model on top of it," Leedo-Küngas added.

The government will also increase the teachers' salary fund by 10 percent from its 2025 level.

The minimum wage for teachers applies to those who meet the qualification requirements, are currently in teacher training, hold a master's degree or are in the process of acquiring one.

On March 1 this year, Estonian will introduce a national career model for teachers, which defines career levels based on professional standards and corresponding salary coefficients.

According to the career model, the minimum salary for teachers (€1,970 a month), will be paid to beginner teachers and teachers at entry level.

The salary coefficient for senior teachers is 1.1 times that of the minimum – €2,167 a month –, and for highly experienced teachers, 1.3 times the minimum, or €2,561 per month.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Georgian restaurant fire in Tallinn Old Town caused by unclean ventilation system

19:53

Kiki ball and drag show set for Tartu's Aparaaditehas this January

19:50

Old Christmas trees take center stage at traditional concert in Tartu's Raadi

19:43

Estonian rowers battle blazing sun as they pass halfway in Atlantic challenge

19:25

New Tartu art exhibition explores tension between light and darkness

19:09

Government confirms new minimum wage for teachers

18:43

Narva planning to modernize public transport infrastructure with EU funds

18:01

Fishing sector appeals cormorant cull with state

17:20

Tartu Station photo exhibition brings Dance Festival moments into everyday life

16:38

LHV tops pension fund productivity in 2025

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.01

6 hospitalized in Viljandi County after Scottish man drives on wrong side of road

06.01

Minister: Over 90% of Russian-speaking students reaching B1 in Estonian too optimistic

07.01

Estonian volunteers struggling to protect Wikipedia from Russian propaganda

05.01

Wolves kill Tartu County pet dog in vicious attack

07.01

Finnish Police seize cargo ship Fitburg suspected of breaking cables

08:35

Tallinn apartment blocks facing garbage overflow headaches

10:05

Estonian foreign minister: Trump's recent moves should make Putin worried

13:10

Estonia mulling social tax change, implications for couriers and digital nomads

07.01

Bank of Estonia approves new commemorative coin dedicated to Forest Brothers

07.01

Prices in Estonia rise 4.1% in December Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo