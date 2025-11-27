Several education organizations oppose unqualified teachers' pay model

Education groups have asked the Riigikogu to reconsider allowing unqualified teachers to be paid minimum wage, a move officials say is unlikely in practice.

Several education organizations have issued a public appeal to the Riigikogu, urging lawmakers not to support proposed legislation that would more than halve the minimum salary for teachers without required qualifications — from the current €1,820 to €886. Around a quarter of teachers in Estonian schools lack formal qualifications. These individuals are often university students working during their studies or professionals undergoing a career change.

Triin Noorkõiv of the nonprofit Supporting Schools for New Teachers and Estonian Teachers' Union head Margit Timakov both say the root of the issue lies in the current career model being developed.

"The proposed amendments to the Basic Schools and Upper Secondary Schools Act would introduce a career model that is neither motivating nor clear," Timakov said. "It's confusing not only for seasoned teachers, but also for those just entering the profession. This kind of model causes widespread uncertainty in schools and local governments and I don't think its full implications are yet understood."

According to Noorkõiv, indicators related to teacher sustainability show that roughly one in four teachers in Estonia is at or near retirement age.

"Recent studies have also highlighted how many teachers are planning to leave the profession," she said. "In recent years, the share of unqualified teachers has steadily increased, now reaching a quarter of the total teaching workforce in general education schools. In this situation, the key question is what can be done to support teacher retention and the development of future educators."

"Looking at the career model now being proposed to the Riigikogu, it's hard not to seriously doubt that it will address these issues," she added.

Reemo Voltri, head of the Estonian Educational Personnel Union, acknowledged that the career model is not perfect, but sees it as a necessary step forward.

"If we find that it's not working well enough or that the salary coefficients aren't attractive, it can be improved," Voltri said. "But this kind of career model definitely helps motivate teachers to stay in the profession and invest in their development."

The Estonian Parents' Association and the Estonian School Student Councils' Union have also voiced concern.

Karl Erik Kirss, head of the student councils' union, noted that unqualified teachers can never become qualified if they are not supported through a school system that nurtures their development.

"If we don't pay these teachers equitably, we'll end up in a situation within a few years where students have no one at the front of the classroom. That's essentially the crisis we're heading toward," Kirss said.

However, Haana Zuba-Reinsalu, head of education leadership and teacher policy at the Ministry of Education and Research, and Liina Kersna, chair of the Riigikogu's Cultural Affairs Committee, say such concerns are unfounded.

"This [amendment] gives school leaders more flexibility when hiring new teachers," Kersna said. "I want to emphasize that the state will continue to provide funding for all teachers based on the same formula, regardless of whether a teacher has the required qualifications. These decisions will be up to school principals and they understand very well that we need these teachers. No one will offer the legal minimum wage because no one would be willing to do this demanding job for such low pay."

Zuba-Reinsalu said the proposal was preceded by extensive discussions.

"Indeed, the career model is linked to the differentiation of teacher salaries," she said. "At the entry level, meaning a teacher who does not yet meet qualification requirements but is already working, we want to offer support and job security through longer contracts. Instead of one-year contracts, the goal is to allow them three years to obtain the necessary qualifications. Additionally, school leaders now have a clear directive to support these teachers and give them the time they need to reach full qualification."

According to the Estonian Education Personnel Union's website, the planned career model for teachers introduces a four-tier system designed to support professional growth, clarify career paths and ensure transparent pay structures. The tiers are "beginning teacher," "teacher," "senior teacher" and finally "master teacher."

The career model sets clear salary levels and requirements at each stage, enabling teachers to plan their professional development and advance based on experience and skills.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!