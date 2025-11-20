Heads of schools find preparatory education bill underbaked

A draft plan to support students unable to continue after basic school is too underdeveloped, says school leader Urmo Uiboleht, citing funding and staffing concerns.

Under the Ministry of Education's draft proposal, individual study plans and support systems would be created for young people who are unable to secure a spot in upper secondary (high) school or vocational education, as well as for those whose Estonian language skills are not strong enough to continue their studies. The goal is to enable these students to eventually re-enter general or vocational education.

The proposal was discussed on Wednesday by the Estonian School Leaders Association. Its chair, Urmo Uiboleht — head of Tartu Private School — told ERR there are still too many unanswered questions.

"There are no clear solutions or concrete action plans for us at this point. Everything feels undercooked," he said.

According to Uiboleht, several core issues remain unresolved. A significant number of students drop out during the third stage of basic school, raising the question of how to reach them. Funding is also a concern, specifically, how already limited financial resources would follow the student through the system.

Unlike basic education, which is free of charge for all, upper secondary and vocational schools may charge students or their parents for study materials.

"If compulsory schooling extends to age 18, how will the state ensure that its responsibilities remain free of charge?" Uiboleht asked.

School leaders also raised concerns about the shortage of teachers. Although Education Minister Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said this week that students in preparatory programs would be supported by the same teachers currently working in vocational and high schools, Uiboleht noted that schools are already struggling with a lack of educators.

"This will inevitably increase workloads and related costs," he said, adding that no clear solutions are in sight. "There simply aren't enough people."

There is also concern about what to do with students for whom preparatory education is intended, but who have no interest in participating.

"Many of them have already dropped out or failed during basic school, often due to socioeconomic or other issues. So how will this actually help? There are cases where a young person has consciously chosen to enter the labor market," Uiboleht noted.

Currently, the situation remains unclear, and from the perspective of school leaders, there is a great deal of anxiety and confusion, he said.

Ministry: Problematic youths to be monitored throughout the school year

ERR asked the Ministry of Education whether it makes sense to begin providing individualized support to struggling students only after they complete basic school, rather than earlier, given that such issues do not emerge overnight.

Mari Annus, the ministry's head of communications, said that basic schools already offer support in earlier grades, including access to various support specialists. When needed, schools can develop individualized learning plans, provide family counseling and more.

"Student motivation can be maintained and encouraged in general education schools by integrating non-formal education — such as hobby education, extracurricular activities, youth work and continuing education — into the curriculum," Annus added. "Preparatory studies are intended for students who have reached the end of ninth grade but still need additional support before continuing their education."

According to Annus, this preparatory instruction would take place in small groups of up to 15 students, with each young person receiving an individual learning plan. The program would include mentoring, career counseling, remediation of learning gaps and, if needed, Estonian language instruction for students who speak a different native language.

Asked what would happen if a student is unwilling to participate in the preparatory program, Annus pointed out that under the current compulsory education law, young people must remain in school until age 18 or until they earn a secondary education diploma or vocational qualification.

"The goal is to ensure that all young people acquire the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in society and the labor market," she said.

Annus added that both schools and local governments monitor throughout the academic year which students are at risk of dropping out or are not fulfilling their education requirement. These students and their families receive individual attention.

"The reasons for disengagement from school are identified and tailored support is offered to the student and their family," Annus explained.

The Estonian School Leaders Association plans to raise its concerns with the ministry at a December meeting, which will also be attended by vocational education leaders.

