Estonia to help young people with gaps in basic education catch up

Those who fail to get into high- or vocational schools after ninth grade will soon get the opportunity catch up with the help of individual curricula and support systems.

Starting from the next academic year, young people in Estonia will be obligated to stay in education until the age of 18 but will no longer be required to resit basic school exams. However, new draft legislation aims to give those who fail to enroll at a high school or vocational education institution after graduating from basic school access to preparatory classes aimed at fostering continued studies.

The service is meant for those who cannot secure a high school or vocational school place even in additional admissions process, but also people whose command of Estonian does not allow them to continue their studies.

Still, modest Estonian proficiency cannot be the only criterion for access to preparatory education.

"Schools can enroll young people who do not speak enough Estonian in vocational education and high school by offering additional Estonian training as part of their curricula. But if a student needs other kinds of support, in addition to their Estonian skills, the new preparatory studies program is for them," the bill reads.

The program would span one year, longer if necessary, and a single group could have 15 members learning based on individual curricula, with support services, such as access to psychologists, special and social pedagogues, also part of the package.

This form of study would not use grades and students would either pass or fail courses. The aim is to support young people in their choice of future education and necessary skills. The program would be open to people up to the age of 26 and without vocational or secondary education.

"There is no way to fail," said Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200). "The purpose of the preparatory year is not to grade students or prepare them for exams. It is primarily meant to support continued studies, help young people obtain vocational or secondary education, because the law states that everyone must have one or the other at minimum."

The education minister said that the preparatory classes should be organized by state vocational or high schools, while municipal schools could step in in regions that do not have enough of the former or where they're too far away from students.

According to the bill, the ministry will obligate schools to offer the service and must also provide the necessary funding. School will be in charge of preparing curricula and organizing studies either individually or in groups.

The per-student unit price — the annual amount allocated per student to cover costs such as salaries for support specialists and teachers, educational materials, equipment, school lunches and other expenses — is determined by the minister via directive each year. According to forecasts, it is expected to be €7,224 per student in the coming year.

The Ministry of Education believes the change will have a significant impact on students who have low motivation to study and lack support at home.

"The main positive effect is that, under the current regulation, students who complete basic education are no longer monitored because compulsory schooling has been fulfilled. Going forward, monitoring, intervention and support in finding the next educational path will be ensured," the draft legislation states.

Existing data show that 4 to 5 percent of basic school graduates do not continue their studies, which means the target group for preparatory education is about 800 students.

