Estonia extends vocational programs to create path to higher education

Vocational student competition at the Viljandi Vocational Training Center (VIKK)
Vocational student competition at the Viljandi Vocational Training Center (VIKK) Source: Viljandi Vocational Training Center
Estonia is extending vocational programs to four years and boosting their general education component, giving students a stronger foundation to continue into higher education.

The new extended programs include an introductory first year, letting students explore the field, build general skills and receive career guidance before choosing a specialty, the Ministry of Education and Research said.

The goal is to help students better understand their interests and aptitudes, reducing the risk of disappointment or dropouts.

Some vocational school staff have worried that students might be deterred if they'll only learn a year into school whether they can pursue their desired specialty.

According to Alo Savi, head of the ministry's Vocational Education and Skills Policy Department, the change is necessary.

"The general education component was increased significantly with the four-year programs, matching the minimum general education level in high schools and allowing strong vocational students to more easily continue into higher ed after completing their secondary education," he explained.

More flexibility to change track

The reform also addresses employer expectations. Businesses increasingly want graduates who understand more than a narrow technical role. Savi noted that workers should grasp the broader picture of why and how tasks are performed, and be ready for client interactions.

Students themselves have noted that the introductory year can help avoid future disappointment. For instance, someone entering a cooking program might only discover in their second year that working a large kitchen isn't for them. A broader first year, however, would allow them to adjust their focus or explore a different specialty before fully committing.

The same, Savi said, would apply to a construction student who realizes they'd rather work in roofing than tiling.

He added that many 15- and 16-year-olds aren't sure yet what they want to study, and entering a broader field this way would keep more options open. The essential skills and foundational knowledge gained in their introductory year are also highly valuable in today's labor market.

Variety of programs to remain

Even so, shorter vocational programs lasting six months to three years will remain. These tracks are for students aiming to enter the workforce quickly, without pursuing higher education.

"For them, it's pure vocational training," the ministry official said, adding that these programs also prepare students for simpler jobs directly in the labor market.

"High school doesn't teach job skills; it focuses on general education," he continued, noting that statistically speaking, youth unemployment is highest among high school grads.

The first four-year programs launched this school year, and 30 more are planned to start this fall.

Savi emphasized that the programs are intended for students who enjoy hands-on work in a specific field, combining practical skills with general knowledge, and giving them options to continue their studies or enter the workforce.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

