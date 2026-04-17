Estonia cautious over EU traineeships directive

The EU's proposed directive on traineeship agreements is intended to improve young people's working conditions and fair treatment. Estonia is asking whether the directive would actually change anything.

In 2024, the European Union launched a proposed directive on traineeship agreements aimed at ensuring that trainees are treated equally to regular employees. This applies primarily to working conditions, but also to pay. Trainees should also have the opportunity to defend their rights and report unfair treatment or poor working conditions.

European Commission representation in Estonia deputy head Elis Paemurd noted that the directive provides for paid traineeships. However, wages would not have to be paid if, for example, a trainee's duties or workload are significantly smaller than those of a regular employee.

Paemurd said the directive is also intended to prevent trainees from being used to fill ordinary jobs, which she said is currently quite common: "For some jobs, even temporary ones, an employer hires a trainee who does the work, but in essence it is a regular position that should be filled by a full-time employee." She added that such an arrangement may be cheaper for the company.

Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications labor relations policy head Maria-Helena Rahumets said Estonia supports the goals of the directive, but remains cautious about it as a whole. "Our concern is whether this directive would actually improve the situation of trainees. In the worst cases, we see a risk that it could have the opposite effect and in some situations even make things worse."

Rahumets said the latest versions of the directive state fairly clearly that trainees may in some cases be treated differently from other employees, for example by being paid lower wages. She acknowledged that the broader concern is that the regulation could become very complicated, with many requirements, and that this could reduce employers' motivation to offer traineeships.

Estonian Employers' Confederation "Best Internship" competition head Evelyn Parv said the confederation agrees with the directive's goals, but in its view the directive is neither suitable nor necessary to achieve them. She added that already in 2024 the confederation pointed out that any discrimination against employees is prohibited under Estonian law and disguising an employment relationship as a traineeship is not common in Estonia.

Parv said the real problem with traineeships in Estonia is the lack of quality placements. She explained that employers lack the resources to offer traineeships and that adding further requirements would reduce their willingness to do so even more.

Negotiations on the directive are still ongoing, but it is difficult to predict when an agreement might be reached. The directive sets goals, but each member state of the European Union will decide for itself how to achieve them.

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