X!

Unemployment Insurance Fund to concentrate on tackling youth unemployment

News
Gert Tiivas.
Gert Tiivas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Unemployment Insurance Fund is reallocating staff and reshaping services to better prevent joblessness and help unemployed people, including youth, return to work.

"Our goal is to prevent unemployment and support those in the most difficult situations," Gert Tiivas, head of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, said on Wednesday on Vikerraadio's "Vikerhommik." "We're starting with young people. Today, one in five young people is unemployed. Research shows that one of the key factors is the nature of their first work experience," he added.

Since youth summer jobs or camps (malev) are among the first opportunities for young people to gain work experience, efforts are being made to increase the number of participants, as well as to expand other options, such as internships, and to create job opportunities in cooperation with employers, Tiivas said. He also emphasized the importance of improving access to relevant information.

"We need to engage with young people so we don't end up with a generation that's never worked. We need to speak their language and meet them where they are — at school, online. We're also hiring young people to work at the Unemployment Insurance Fund who can communicate with them, rather than having someone like me, a 50-year-old, do it," he said.

Tiivas noted that unemployment in Estonia has declined in recent years and currently stands at around 43,000. However, most employers still say it's difficult to find workers with the right skills.

"This is one of our main priorities — making sure people gain the skills they need. Often, these are very basic skills, like IT skills," he explained. In addition, the Unemployment Insurance Fund is working to identify obstacles that prevent people from entering the workforce. "For example, if someone needs to care for a loved one or struggles with transportation — we need to understand these issues and address them," Tiivas said.

Commenting on recent layoffs at the Unemployment Insurance Fund. where about one-fifth of the staff was let go, Tiivas said the changes were driven partly by the declining number of unemployed people and partly by the fact that many services and interactions can now take place online or by phone. This allows more time for in-person meetings at the Fund to focus on meaningful support.

Another reason for the cuts, according to Tiivas, was an excess of management roles within the organization, which enabled a reduction of up to one-third of those positions.

On Tuesday, the Fund's supervisory board approved its budget for next year, which totals nearly €1 billion.

"That's a substantial amount of money we've been entrusted with. Clients will receive all of their benefits and allowances. Some of them will even increase slightly due to indexation. The unemployment allowance will come to an end, as it has been replaced by the basic unemployment benefit," said Tiivas.

Regarding recent resignations from the Fund's management board — where only two members remain — Tiivas said a recruitment process is currently underway and it should become clear who will be joining the board by January.

Operating expenses down by €9 million for 2026

In the Unemployment Insurance Fund's 2026 budget, approved by its supervisory board, revenues are projected at €989.2 million and expenditures at €992 million.

Compared with the 2025 budget, revenues are set to rise by €11.5 million (+1.2 percent) and expenditures by €21.4 million (+2.2 percent). The increase in spending is primarily due to a rise in benefit payments, driven largely by the state indexation of the work ability allowance. Meanwhile, spending on labor market services and operating costs will decrease (by 7.6 percent and 13.8 percent, respectively). The projected deficit for 2026 is €2.8 million, the fund's spokesperson said Wednesday.

"Major reforms are underway at the Unemployment Insurance Fund aimed at making the organization more efficient and ensuring that resources are used more effectively and with greater focus. Every euro spent on labor market services must create value, avoid duplication with other state services and support those most in need," said Erkki Keldo (Reform), minister of economic affairs and information technology and chair of the fund's supervisory board, in a press release.

The fund's total expenditure on insurance benefits and allowances in 2026 is projected to be €861.6 million. The largest share — €526.2 million — is allocated to work ability allowances. A total of €74.3 million is budgeted for labor market services.

Spending on insurance benefits will amount to €239.2 million in 2026, an increase of 21.8 percent, largely due to the introduction of the new basic unemployment insurance benefit. Starting January 1, the Unemployment Insurance Fund will begin paying this basic benefit and will phase out the current unemployment allowance.

"Although changes to the unemployment benefits system and the rise in indexed benefits will temporarily push the budget into deficit in 2026, forecasts indicate that unemployment will decline in the coming years and the fund's expenses with it," Keldo noted.

Gert Tiivas said the organization is undergoing a transformation. "Our new strategy sets a clearer focus: reducing youth unemployment, developing people's skills and helping people return to work more quickly through cooperation with employers. We're becoming more efficient and cutting operating costs so we can redirect more resources toward helping people find jobs in a changing labor market," Tiivas said in the press release.

Operating expenses for 2026 are projected at €56.1 million, down €9 million (–14 percent) compared with the current year. By the beginning of 2026, the fund's workforce is expected to include 760.5 full-time positions — 17 percent fewer than at the start of this year.

The unemployment insurance premium rate will remain unchanged next year at 2.4 percent, with employees contributing 1.6 percent and employers 0.8 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mait Ots

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:52

Kaia Kanepi and Anett Kontaveit to take to the court once more

13:22

Unemployment Insurance Fund to concentrate on tackling youth unemployment

12:49

Gallery: 16 years on, Tallinn's Linnahall still awaits its next chapter

12:12

Estonian national team defender joins Scotland's Kilmarnock F.C.

11:47

Producers: Ministry's fee hike plan would cause peat sector to cease to exist

11:17

Ida-Viru Vocational Education Center halts studies to teach new students Estonian

10:46

60,000 persons fail to pay car tax on time

10:04

Social Democrats overtake EKRE in latest Norstat poll

09:37

Indrek Ibrus: AI risks need not be feared but must be addressed

09:16

Hate speech to be banned in Estonia only in cases of major threat to society

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.12

Wizz Air wants to become a leading airline at Tallinn Airport

13.12

Estonia requests extension from EU minimum tax exemption

16.12

European Commission criticizes funding of Estonia's public broadcaster

16.12

Official investigation finds no new causes in 1994 Estonia ferry sinking

15.12

New year tax changes expected to increase Estonia's deficit

16.12

Watch at 3 p.m: Estonia passenger ferry disaster final report presentation

16.12

President: Ambassador's suggestions in Kazakhstan suprised me and my advisors

10.12

Estonian volunteer aid worker in Ukraine: We fear the time when we can truly grieve

16.12

Coalition politicians ramp up criticism of President Karis

15.12

Heads of schools: Graduates of former Russian schools completely lack Estonian

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo