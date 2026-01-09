X!

Ida-Viru County supplier to Head sportswear company to close, 43 jobs lost

News
VR-Koda OÜ , based in Kurtna, produced alpine ski boot inserts for the Head brand
VR-Koda OÜ , based in Kurtna, produced alpine ski boot inserts for the Head brand
News

One of Ida-Viru County's longest-running family firms, VR-Koda, is to shut down next month after 33 years in business, Põhjarannik wrote.

The closure has meant the firm, based in Kurtna, Alutaguse rural municipality, has had to issue redundancy notices to 43 staff.

Owned by Tarmo and Piret Pääro, VR-Koda had for years been producing inners for alpine ski boots, with the main customer being the Head brand of sporting equipment, via Italian firm MARES — VR-Koda were sent the raw materials to make the inners, selling the finished product back to the customer.

In 2024, the company manufactured nearly 90,000 units and had a turnover. However, Tarmo Pääro stated a rise in input costs, which could not be matched by price hikes, as a major factor in the decision to close.

"You adjust things here and there, but even in that respect you eventually hit a ceiling, even though already now quite a lot of the sewing is done by computers," Pääro said. He added that the product was so specific that it would be challenging to replicate for another buyer or to re-purpose to another product, at a time when the company can also be undercut by producers in China and in Southern Europe.

The company will not be leaving any debts, Pääro added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Põhjarannik

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:16

Labor Inspectorate: Employers' covert surveillance of staff is illegal

15:48

Ministry scraps free county line bus ticket policy for pensioners and children

15:03

Estonia registered 550 fewer births in 2025

14:05

e-Governance Academy procuring IT equipment for Cuba under EU-funded project

13:29

Kelly Sildaru makes Aspen halfpipe final

12:41

Ida-Viru County supplier to Head sportswear company to close, 43 jobs lost

12:03

Tallinn wants to put new hospital designs on hold until EU funding found

11:28

Water prices rise by 20% in Tartu and surrounding municipalities

11:02

Tallinn city government postpones €100 million in investments Updated

10:49

Rescue Board: It is now safe to go on freshwater ice

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.01

Estonia mulling social tax change, implications for couriers and digital nomads

08.01

Georgian restaurant fire in Tallinn Old Town caused by unclean ventilation system

06.01

6 hospitalized in Viljandi County after Scottish man drives on wrong side of road

07.01

Finnish Police seize cargo ship Fitburg suspected of breaking cables

06.01

Minister: Over 90% of Russian-speaking students reaching B1 in Estonian too optimistic

07.01

Estonian volunteers struggling to protect Wikipedia from Russian propaganda

08.01

Government confirms new minimum wage for teachers

07.01

Bank of Estonia approves new commemorative coin dedicated to Forest Brothers

08.01

Estonian foreign minister: Trump's recent moves should make Putin worried

09:16

Tallinn plans to rebuild Viru bus terminal

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo