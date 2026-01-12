X!

University of Tartu researchers: People in Ida-Viru County want change

Jõhvi., Ida-Viru County.
Jõhvi., Ida-Viru County. Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
University of Tartu researchers are conducting a survey of the local population in Ida-Viru County to find out people's opinions about the changes taking place in the region and their expectations for the future.

Ida-Viru County has undergone significant changes in recent years. To assess the impact of those changes and the expectations of the region's residents, scientists from the University of Tartu are now in the process of conducting a large-scale survey.

The results of the survey are expected to help the authorities and specialists better understand life in the region, by enabling them to take into account the needs of different groups in the population when developing future support measures.

"The task of our research group at the University of Tartu is to identify both the problems and strengths of life in the region," explained Professor Triin Vihalemm from the University of Tartu's communication studies department.

"This survey focuses on what people themselves consider important and what kind of life they would like to have. We hope that local activists will then develop a more strategic view of what can be done together, and how. Endless internal competition does not always lead to development, and it is much more effective to pool resources in a sensible way," Vihalemm said.

According to Bogdana Androsjuk, a doctoral student at the University of Tartu, the preparatory stage of the study included conducting interviews with residents of various towns in Ida-Viru County. Those conversations provided a deeper understanding of people's attitudes and formed the basis for the survey.

"What people in Ida-Viru County want is change. They demand change, they eagerly await it, they hope for a bright future and they are prepared to do something about it," said Androsjuk.

"They are ready to learn, they are ready to work and they are ready to change, as long as life in the region is good. How does this survey work? It is conducted via email, and there is no need to worry that it might be a scam. No one will call you, no one will startle you and no one will ask for any personal information," Androsjuk added.

Invitations to participate in the survey will be sent by email to approximately 8,500 Ida-Viru County residents aged 18 to 64.

---

Editor: Michael Cole,

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

