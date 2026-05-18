X!

Students face fierce competition for internships

News
Tallinn University.
Tallinn University. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

University students across Estonia face competition for mandatory summer internships due to high demand and limited placements. Despite the resource costs, companies view these programs as effective recruitment tools.

Ragne-Liis Mõttus studies political science at Tallinn University and sought a placement for her mandatory school internship in a field matching her major. After several rejections and unanswered emails, she secured an internship at the Estonian Union for Child Welfare through personal connections.

You invest a lot of time, but may get nothing

"The most difficult part is that you write a separate cover letter for each position, usually at least a page or two long, focusing specifically on the organization's requirements. It is sad when you invest a lot of time and get nothing but emptiness in return. Unfortunately, that is how it currently is in Estonia," Mõttus said. "I think personal connections are one way: if you are known as a person, you stand out and are not just a name on paper," she added.

The proportion of internships varies by university and major. While often voluntary for extra credits, internships are mandatory in many fields to graduate, leading to stiff competition.

"For example, a political scientist from Tallinn University, the University of Tartu and TalTech might apply to the same organization. We all converge on one thing. If you study political science, you are interested in the public sector and various ministries, but their resources are limited. Therefore, finding an internship is very difficult," Mõttus explained.

Coop Bank building in Tallinn's Kesklinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The queue for internships at companies is also long. Coop Pank will hire 16 young people this summer but received a record number of applications.

"This year we had over 1,000 applicants for internships, and the most popular fields were business and data analysis," said Janika Valliste, human resources manager at Coop Pank. "We are not the only providers; there is a battle for young talent. Young people apply everywhere and this must be taken into account. It is not just us choosing, but the young people also choose," Valliste added.

"Over 1,600 young people applied this year. Last year there were over 2,300 and the year before nearly 1,000. In total, nearly 5,000 young people have looked for a place to test what they learned in school over three years," noted Pirkko Saar, human resources manager at Telia.

"We have been able to offer nearly 200 internship placements during this time. In percentage terms, this makes up about four percent of the applicants," Saar said.

A Telia location at Viru Shopping Mall in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Estonian law lacks precise regulations for internships, meaning internship pay is also unregulated. The European Commission proposed a new directive in 2024 to improve working conditions for interns and limit disguised employment, but the commission does not want to mandate paid internships. Larger companies usually pay slightly above the minimum wage.

"We have few observation internships where the intern just shadows an employee. For the most part, we offer standard internships," Saar explained. "Remuneration depends on the role: simpler ones have one pay rate and more complex ones another. Generally, the pay for a full-time internship ranges from €800–€1,200 gross."

A good springboard for young people

According to experienced internship providers, some institutions offer young people no opportunities at all because they fear excessive resource expenditures. In reality, well-planned internship programs help employers reduce risks and find new employees more reliably than traditional recruitment.

"Every year, some interns stay on to work for us. It is a good springboard for young people entering the labor market, and the brightest ones stand out. Whenever we have vacant positions and an internship program is ending, we always look to them first. We have already trained them and do not have to start from scratch," Valliste noted.

"There are also people in my university course who go on an internship and come back with a job, which is very nice. However, the system could be better structured, and cooperation between schools, the public sector, businesses and the third sector should be stronger," Mõttus said. "Offers could be more open so we know where we are expected. Right now, you have to painstakingly track down where you might go and whether an institution even has any offers."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Argo Ideon

Source: ERR "AK Nädal"

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:00

District Court hands man 18-year sentence for murder

16:54

Cinamon to reopen cinema in historic Kosmos building

16:40

Psychiatrist: Half our patients could be helped by family doctors

16:05

Harri Tiido: Former U.S. ambassador reflects on autocracy and democracy

15:45

Kumu to unveil Kristi Kongi's largest solo exhibition 'Chromatic Drift'

15:25

Estonian MPs seek motorbikes' right to use bus lanes

15:03

Consent law would change little in the prosecution's work

14:54

Air Force urges people to report flying objects as Spring Storm 2026 kicks off

14:45

Meelis Oidsalu: Misleading optics in Estonia's drone defense

14:36

Gallery: U.S. unveils designs for new Tallinn embassy building

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.05

Young people struggling to find work in Estonia despite being proactive

15.05

Colonel: No warning needed in Estonia over Finland, Latvia overnight drone incursions

14:36

Gallery: U.S. unveils designs for new Tallinn embassy building

11:10

Cambridge English exam no longer free of charge in Estonia from summer 2027

17.05

Kaja Kallas rules out running for president of Estonia

15.05

Estonian electric bicycle maker Ampler Bikes files for bankruptcy

08:28

Estonia's overland hydrogen pipeline plan gets Baltic Sea competitor

16.05

Former teacher sentenced to seven years' prison time over pedophilia offenses

09:11

Estonian experts and politicians against young people's social media ban

17.05

Eesti 200: Estonia needs radical changes

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo