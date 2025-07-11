X!

Law on interns' pay in Estonia remains unclear

News
Laptop computer.
Laptop computer. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

Ministries and other institutions in Estonia may be violating the law in assigning tasks to unpaid interns which essentially amount to paid work, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

At the same time, current law – the area is mostly covered by the Employment Contracts Act – does not contain clear rules regarding intern contracts, which means employers are not obligated to pay them, even as they may benefit from an intern's input and work.

At the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, for instance, gaining experience is considered more important than getting paid. Usually, however, students do not have time to work in another, paid job while completing their internship and studies.

Ulla Saar, Deputy Secretary General for Labor and Equality Policy at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, which itself takes on interns, said: "In Estonia, we have freedom of contract. Two people can agree to anything, within the confines of the law, so therefore we do not currently have a clearly defined legal regulation of internships. Universities, vocational schools, and students who wish or are required to undertake internships are free to interpret and agree on the content and the rights and obligations of the parties involved."

This means the onus is mostly on the intern to stand up for their rights themselves, Saar went on.

"People themselves should think. The Labor Inspectorate website has plenty of information on when work is being performed and when payment should be demanded. So a person has the right and the opportunity to stand up for themselves and to agree on the internship conditions."

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, housed in the 'Superministry' building in central Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Many ministries are active providers of internships. This does not mean simply making the coffee, and interns are often assigned real work assignments, under a supervisor. The ministries clearly state from the outset that interns are not usually remunerated.

Saar pointed out that the line between unpaid internships and working in the understanding of the Employment Contracts Act is a very thin one, and in the past, ministries have tended to forget that.

"They are there from nine to five, five days a week, doing exactly the same work as the next person. They produce things which get used, so then it is work. This should be paid proportionally and fairly," Saar continued.

At the same time, this is not monitored by any particular body in Estonia, while in many fields, internships are a mandatory part of studies, in which students must try out their knowledge in a real-life work environment.

This also benefits the hiring institution as well. Külliki Tafel-Viia, head of knowledge management at the economic affairs ministry, said: "We recently had a very good experience where someone from the economics field came to do an internship in economic analysis with our team of analysts. They worked there on analyzing companies based on business register data to determine what kind of company profile would indicate export potential."

In some areas of the private sector, for instance banking, there has been more scope for paying interns – in the case of Swedbank as much as €1,000-€1,500 gross per month, depending on the field.

Heleriin Adelbert, head of Swedbank's career center said: "We always provide real tasks that need to be done in the respective department. Naturally, there is a supervisor alongside them, but everything they do directly or indirectly affects the products or services we offer to clients, their provision, and development."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

watch live

song festival news

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:56

Indrek Neivelt: Estonia's regressive tax system has hit a dead end

11:25

Estonia's police hand out postcards from Death to celebrate good drivers

10:55

Controlled burning could be used to improve condition of Estonia's dry forests

10:38

Ministry wants to bar those with serious criminal convictions from changing name

09:42

Finland also looking at scope for prison rental agreement with Estonia

09:16

Building a stronger community: How Estonia continues to help rebuild Ukraine

08:49

Law on interns' pay in Estonia remains unclear

08:13

Minister: Estonian public transport ticket system prototype ready by end of 2026

10.07

Mayor satisified with planned location of new Estonian Defense Forces base in Narva

10.07

Farmers in southeast Estonia struggling due to rainy summer

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.07

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

08.07

2 high-rise buildings to replace Tallinn's Stockmann building

10.07

Minister: airBaltic will fly from Tallinn even without Estonian stake

10.07

Storm and strong wind warning issued for central and southern Estonia on Friday

10.07

Tallinn's Coca-Cola plaza cinema complex gets new name after refurbishment

08.07

Estonia's state app-as-ID function goes live

10.07

100 moments: ERR photographers' top shots from Estonia's Song and Dance Festival

09.07

50,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food to 10%

09.07

More international students choosing Estonia for university

10.07

Investigators: Fatal helicopter crash pilots not following formation flying procedures

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo