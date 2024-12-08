Hiking compulsory school age to 18 could lead to youth worker shortage

Extending compulsory school attendance in Estonia to age 18 may lead to a shortage of specialists who work with youth, local governments warn. Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) disagrees, downplaying the concern.

According to local governments, the state's decision to raise the compulsory school age to 18 will increase their workloads, and potentially lead to a shortage of youth workers.

"This imposes a greater workload and greater responsibility on local governments," said Ene Täht, Pärnu's deputy mayor for education.

"For instance, if a student has dropped out of school, then [we have to] locate them, determine the reasons why they interrupted their education, and thereafter find suitable opportunities for them to continue their education too," she described.

The City of Võru is also still uncertain whether the new rules will require them to hire additional specialists, or whether their current staff will suffice.

"Our main concern is how we'll locate these young people," acknowledged Anita Kikas, director of Võru's Department of Education and Culture. "Although even under the current system, we already employ a youth welfare specialist who keeps track of these youth, so we've actually already laid the groundwork to move forward with this issue."

Kikas noted that it's also a two-way street. "It's also a matter of the youth and their family's receptiveness – whether they're open to us offering them opportunities," she explained.

Although local governments are already operating at full capacity, the minister of education doesn't believe that the increased number of students will significantly add to their workload.

"There are no other additional obligations; it's just that people will need to monitor these young people's compliance with their compulsory education for an additional two years beyond age 16," Kallas said.

Each year, hundreds of young people in Estonia do not continue their education after completing basic school, which ends at 9th grade. Instead, they either remain at home, supported by their parents, or enter the workforce. The reasons for this vary, but are often tied to social issues within families.

"There are various reasons why these students and young people can't be tracked down," Täht said. "Some may have left the country with their families. They may still be listed in the population register, but actually live elsewhere."

The Estonian state decided that beginning with the 2026-2027 academic year, education will be compulsory through the age of 18.

