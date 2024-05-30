Estonia postpones raising compulsory school attendance age by a year

The raising of the compulsory school age to 18 will be postponed by one year, and the current mandatory school attendance will be replaced by a learning obligation. This change recognizes that gaining knowledge no longer requires sitting in a traditional classroom. Those who evade this learning obligation will not face fines, although the option was considered.

Eighth-graders who lack high school aspirations can now breathe easier, as their compulsory school attendance ends with basic school, eliminating the requirement to stay in school until their 18th birthday. This is due to the education ministry's planned reform being postponed by one year. However, students entering the 9th grade in 2025 will still be required to continue learning until adulthood. As part of the reform, the mandatory school attendance will be replaced by a learning obligation.

"Acquiring education today no longer means going to a specific school building. Education means learning, and there are many different ways to do this. A 16-year-old is almost an adult and capable of independent learning, so it is not a requirement to attend school but to learn and acquire the next level of education," said Education Minister Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200).

But learning using a language training app, taking floral arrangement or online programming courses is not sufficient to meet this obligation. According to the minister, the required learning must be within an accredited curriculum in Estonia, just not tied to a specific building.

When this idea was introduced, everyone understood that all vocational school attendees would receive compulsory secondary education. So, is compulsory secondary education coming or not?

"There is no compulsory secondary education; there is an obligation to acquire the next level of education after basic school, which means either vocational training or secondary education," Kallas said.

The state will not impose fines, although this option was considered. Currently, nearly 700 basic school graduates do not continue their studies, with a similar number dropping out in the first year after basic school.

"Part of the reason is choosing the wrong specialty and one that does not match their abilities," said Raini Jõks, head of the Tartu Vocational College.

Jõks considers the reform sensible but believes that simply raising the age limit is not enough to solve the problem. The so-called lost youth must be found and motivated to continue their education. This work falls to local governments.

"This will certainly add to the workload of support specialists. Currently, they are chasing those children and young people who are absent from the final classes of basic school. We know that there are problems with the supply of support specialists. We know that the training of social pedagogues is also an issue, and the state order should increase accordingly," said Kaarel Rundu, head of the Tallinn Education Department.

Tallinn hopes to implement technological solutions to identify potential dropouts early.

--

