Schools lose power to expel students under the age of 18

Estonia's high schools no longer have the power to expel pupils below the age of 18, amid efforts to standardize practices and curb rates of dropping out of high school.

Since the start of this academic year, schooling has been mandatory until age 18. Before that, it had only been compulsory up to the end of Basic school (Põhikool).

This means that high schools (Gümnaasium) and also vocational schools cannot expel minors. While many students continue their high school education beyond the age of 18, the main issue the ministry had identified was high school dropout rates during the first year, when students are mostly aged 16-17.

Raivo Trummal, head of the state schools department at the Ministry of Education and Research, said the move was made in order to make sure schoolchildren do not drop out of education too early.

"This is already the case in basic school today — when a student leaves one school, it means they must go to another, and from now on it will be exactly the same at the next educational level — in upper secondary school or vocational education," Trummal said.

It is vital to ensure that everyone can find a suitable place to study, he added; when there are issues, there can be scope to move a student around within the same school.

"The new study place doesn't always have to be in another school — it can also mean a different speciality or a different track within the same school. It is highly crucial that the network and the school support the student, and that no one drops out of learning altogether. In any case, the student must already have a new study place before leaving, so they can continue their education somewhere new, and hopefully more suitable."

Trummal said the state's aim is to curb the number of students who do not continue their education after completing ninth grade, i.e. finishing basic education, or who drop out of high school or vocational school during the first year. There are about 2,000 such students per year, he said, adding that keeping these people in education will not compromise quality.

"I don't foresee any decline in the quality of education as a result of this change. Certainly, those who haven't been attending school so far may have more difficulties, and we'll need to put more effort into supporting them," Trummal noted.

At the same time, the education ministry says it does not expect that all students who currently show little interest in school will go on to study at high school or vocational school, in which case alternatives must be sought.

"There are students who don't get admitted to these schools right away, or who don't yet know the right career path for them, and for these young people preparatory study programs have been created. These will mainly be offered by the state school network, but municipal schools are also involved. The programs are being set up at vocational schools and some state high schools," Trummal explained. He conceded concern about the availability of study places — especially at high schools — but expressed hope that the situation will improve in the coming years.

Karl Kirt, director of the Võru Gümnaasium, said the legislative change raises many organizational questions for schools, though it also gives students more security and time to adjust.

"Schools which so far have acted based on their own rules and principles regarding expulsion or graduation requirements — which vary somewhat from school to school — will have to change their documentation and current practices, including Võru Gümnaasium. Schools really need to think this through carefully, and review what kinds of support they have offered so far. While high school or vocational education has been voluntary until now, young people will now have an obligation to continue studying, and schools will have an obligation to provide that education," Kirt noted.

He added that even now expulsion is only a final step, preceded by many rounds of discussions with a student and their parents. Kirt agreed with Trummal, however, that if a student is indeed expelled, a suitable new school must be found for them.

"This is a new situation for all schools, and clearly there will be confusion and questions. These practices are only just emerging — I think it's important for all schools to keep calm, to engage in these processes, and to carefully think through their own systems. Then, I believe the situation won't pose a major issue," Kirt added.

The new obligation does not apply to those who finished basic school before the start of September 2025 or who turned 17 before that date.

Most high schools are municipality-run, but there are several new state high schools (Riigigümnaasium) nationwide.

Estonia regularly places at or near the top of the OECD's Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) education rankings

