Ida-Viru vocational training center ready to begin teaching only in Estonian

Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center.
Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center. Source: ETV+
This winter, for the first time, all programs at the Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center will be taught using Estonian as the sole language of instruction. Additional support will be provided for students who do not yet have sufficient command of the national language.

Over 300 people are expected to enroll in courses at the Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center (Ida-Virumaa Kutsehariduskeskus) this winter.

While the courses offered are all in towns in Estonia's predominantly Russian-speaking Ida-Viru County – Narva, Jõhvi and Sillamäe – the center is encouraging people from all over Estonia to apply.

Applicants who have not yet exercised their right to receive free vocational training, no tuition fees will be charged

"Admissions are now in full swing, and applications can still be submitted until January 11. The welding group is almost full, but there are still places available for other specializations. Thanks to the Just Transition Fund, we have launched several new programs," Director of Studies Kristi Aron told ERR.

"The specialization of 'process operator' which includes aa module on wood chemistry is completely new. In addition, there is now also a shortened program in mechatronics. There are 17 specializations open for winter enrolment," Aron added.

The vocational center has assured applicants that they should not worry if they have an insufficient knowledge of Estonian, as comprehensive language support will be provided. In addition to admissions, the educational institution is also working on updating its brand and corporate identity.

"At the training center, we pay great attention to supporting the learning of Estonian: we offer additional language classes and a range of activities, from Estonian language clubs to conversation clubs," said marketing manager Virve Linder.

"This is the first time that enrolment is taking place under the new name: 'Kosmos.' This name symbolizes the major changes that have taken place here in recent years. First and foremost, this is a complete transition to teaching in Estonian, as well as a renewed approach to the learning process, where the focus is on the student," said marketing manager Virve Linder.

Of the 17 courses being offered in different subjects at the Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center this winter, 12 are available in Jõhvi, three in Sillamäe and two in Narva. The locations are dependent on the availability of the necessary equipment and laboratories needed to implement the training programs.

More information about the Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center, including courses offered is available (in Estonian) here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Elizaveta Kalugina

