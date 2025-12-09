X!

Research project aims to understand local views on Ida-Viru County's future

Jõhvi (Photo is illustrative).
Jõhvi (Photo is illustrative). Source: Andrei Rusanda
On December 9, researchers from the University of Tartu will begin conducting a region-wide survey in Ida-Viru County to understand local perspectives on recent changes in the region, and its future.

In recent years, Ida-Viru County has undergone significant changes that have affected business, education, social welfare and the quality of life of the local population.

According to a University of Tartu press release, in order to assess the impact on residents, identify possible needs, and prevent any potential risks in a timely manner, scientists have initiated a large-scale survey that aims to provide an up-to-date picture of public sentiment and expectations.

The purpose of the survey is to determine how local residents assess the changes that have taken place in recent years and what their expectations are for the future of their region.

"The results will help form a comprehensive picture of life in the region, taking into account the characteristics of individual cities and towns, as well as the opinions of representatives of different nationalities and social groups. This is necessary for a deeper understanding of the changes taking place and the development of effective support measures," explained Triin Vihalemm, professor of communication research in University of Tartu.

Invitations to participate in the survey will be sent by email to 8,500 residents aged 18 to 64.

Editor: Michael Cole, Jevgenia Zõbina

