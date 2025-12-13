Ida-Viru County marks out man-made places of interest with new signs

Geographers at the University of Tartu have mapped out 34 record-breaking man-made places of interest throughout Estonia. Around half are in Ida-Viru County, where they are now being marked with new signs.

The new golden yellow signs designed by Doomino architects have now been placed in Ida-Viru County's record-breaking sites. To do so cost €160,000, most of which was provided by the state, though local governments also contributed to the project.

"Only half of the locations are marked, we have the same amount to do again. We got a report from the University of Tartu listing all the record-breaking places in Estonia that are located here in Ida-Viru County. These are really exciting places and now everyone can discover them," said Ida-Viru tourism cluster coordinator Kadri Jalonen.

Three places of interest were identified in Narva. One is the Narva bastion and castle, which are the best-preserved historical sites of their type. Narva also has Estonia's largest artificial body of water and the Kreenholm factory complex.

"It indicates that the Krenholm factory was the largest industrial complex in 19th-century Europe. Another sign has been installed in the port of Kulgu, which states that the Narva Reservoir is the largest artificial reservoir in Estonia," Olga Smirnova, head of the Narva Business Service, told ERR

Sillamäe received a marker for its stylish and well-preserved city center.

Near Jõhvi, the witch's well that stays active all year round has also been recognized.

"Here we now have Estonia's only real fortified church," said Vallo Reimaa, mayor of Jõhvi. "There was also a moat here and a wall around it. The church was surrounded by a defensive wall. So, it looked more like a fortress than a church. It is still a very impressive and unique place."

Markers have also been placed at the boundaries of Ida-Viru County in Purtse, and Rannapungerja, as well as at Narva train station and the port of Narva-Jõesuu. According to representatives of the Ida-Viru regional tourism cluster, the markers are expected to attract not only more local but also international tourists.

"In fact, I think that for foreign tourists, this is also an additional attraction, because when you travel, it is interesting to see record-breaking places. I cannot say how many tourists there will be, but there will definitely be some," said Kadri Jalonen, tourism coordinator in Ida-Viru County.

The tourism cluster now intends to create interactive games connected to the places for visitors to play while they visit.

---

