X!

Ida-Viru County marks out man-made places of interest with new signs

News
One of the new signs in Ida-Viru County marking record-breaking man-made places of interest.
One of the new signs in Ida-Viru County marking record-breaking man-made places of interest. Source: ERR
News

Geographers at the University of Tartu have mapped out 34 record-breaking man-made places of interest throughout Estonia. Around half are in Ida-Viru County, where they are now being marked with new signs.

The new golden yellow signs designed by Doomino architects have now been placed in Ida-Viru County's record-breaking sites. To do so cost €160,000, most of which was provided by the state, though local governments also contributed to the project.

"Only half of the locations are marked, we have the same amount to do again. We got a report from the University of Tartu listing all the record-breaking places in Estonia that are located here in Ida-Viru County. These are really exciting places and now everyone can discover them," said Ida-Viru tourism cluster coordinator Kadri Jalonen.

Three places of interest were identified in Narva. One is the Narva bastion and castle, which are the best-preserved historical sites of their type. Narva also has Estonia's largest artificial body of water and the Kreenholm factory complex.

"It indicates that the Krenholm factory was the largest industrial complex in 19th-century Europe. Another sign has been installed in the port of Kulgu, which states that the Narva Reservoir is the largest artificial reservoir in Estonia," Olga Smirnova, head of the Narva Business Service, told ERR

Sillamäe received a marker for its stylish and well-preserved city center.

Near Jõhvi, the witch's well that stays active all year round has also been recognized.

"Here we now have Estonia's only real fortified church," said Vallo Reimaa, mayor of Jõhvi. "There was also a moat here and a wall around it. The church was surrounded by a defensive wall. So, it looked more like a fortress than a church. It is still a very impressive and unique place."

Markers have also been placed at the boundaries of Ida-Viru County in Purtse, and Rannapungerja, as well as at Narva train station and the port of Narva-Jõesuu. According to representatives of the Ida-Viru regional tourism cluster, the markers are expected to attract not only more local but also international tourists.

"In fact, I think that for foreign tourists, this is also an additional attraction, because when you travel, it is interesting to see record-breaking places. I cannot say how many tourists there will be, but there will definitely be some," said Kadri Jalonen, tourism coordinator in Ida-Viru County.

The tourism cluster now intends to create interactive games connected to the places for visitors to play while they visit.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Valner Väino, Elizaveta Kalugina

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:55

Youngsters in Jõhvi boost Estonian language skills while studying engineering

14:58

Tallinn tram lines 1, 2 and 5 back in action after technical issue Updated

14:40

Tartu City Museum's new exhibition explores history and culture of Emajõgi River

13:53

Estonia requests extension from EU minimum tax exemption

12:37

Ministry plans to allow 2,600 additional foreign workers annually beyond quotas

11:50

400 pigs miraculously survive after roof collapse at Viljandi County farm

11:00

Ida-Viru County marks out man-made places of interest with new signs

10:14

Estonian MPs' Dalai Lama visit marred by awkward drinking incident Updated

10:12

British trip-hop star Tricky among first acts announced for 2026 Station Narva festival

09:14

Parempoolsed expanding regional network ahead of next Riigikogu elections

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.12

Estonia gets a 'new' small island

10.12

Estonian volunteer aid worker in Ukraine: We fear the time when we can truly grieve

11.12

KGB files trace Soviet targeting of Estonia's first president and top general

10:14

Estonian MPs' Dalai Lama visit marred by awkward drinking incident Updated

12.12

Elron to begin operating Tartu–Riga train services on January 12

12.12

Warmer oceans and ice-free seas give December in Estonia autumnal feel

12.12

Estonia's Riigikogu rejects plan to cut VAT on basic food to 9 percent

11.12

Estonian court sentences pro-Russian politician to 14 years in prison for treason

09.12

Experts: A good parent does not have to sacrifice joy in life to children

11.12

Estonia plans to extend military service to 12 months

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo