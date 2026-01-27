Estonian woman's boiling water viral challenge ends badly

The trend has gone viral on TikTok and other platforms and involves the participant throwing recently boiled water into the air in sub-zero temperatures, with the result supposedly making a pleasing "snowfall" effect.

However, many people worldwide have been injured during the stunt, and Siret Krooben, from the village of Laekvere, joined that list, noting: "When you throw with a kettle, you throw it away from yourself," but unfortunately at some point the water arced back towards her before the receptacle was emptied.

Krooben said she had seen several TikTok videos where the desired effect had "worked," but in her case she was left with first- and second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, chest – requiring hospitalization in Rakvere after her immediate reaction, diving into snow, and subsequent home first aid did not work out.

"I'm not that foolish anymore to try it," Krooben added, saying she has posted warnings against the practice on her social media accounts too, and that she was making a recovery from the unhappy incident.

Hospitals internationally have reported scalding injuries resulting from this and similar "challenges," some of which include the intentional pouring of hot or even boiling water on an unsuspecting victim, for instance while they are asleep. In one case from several years ago, an 8-year-old child in Florida died after drinking boiling water through a straw.

Other reported stunts doing the rounds on social media have included eating ground cinnamon, rubbing salt and then ice on one's skin (which also causes burns), and inhaling deodorant.

Always seek medical attention from a professional in the case of injuries like burns. Applying snow or ice to a burn can worsen the situation and must not be done.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!