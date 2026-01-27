X!

Estonian woman's boiling water viral challenge ends badly

News
Water boiling on a gas stove.
Water boiling on a gas stove. Source: John-Mark Smith/Unsplash
News

A Lääne-Viru County woman got a painful lesson at the weekend after taking part in a dangerous boiling water "challenge," Virumaa teataja reported.

The trend has gone viral on TikTok and other platforms and involves the participant throwing recently boiled water into the air in sub-zero temperatures, with the result supposedly making a pleasing "snowfall" effect.

However, many people worldwide have been injured during the stunt, and Siret Krooben, from the village of Laekvere, joined that list, noting: "When you throw with a kettle, you throw it away from yourself," but unfortunately at some point the water arced back towards her before the receptacle was emptied.

Krooben said she had seen several TikTok videos where the desired effect had "worked," but in her case she was left with first- and second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, chest – requiring hospitalization in Rakvere after her immediate reaction, diving into snow, and subsequent home first aid did not work out.

"I'm not that foolish anymore to try it," Krooben added, saying she has posted warnings against the practice on her social media accounts too, and that she was making a recovery from the unhappy incident.

Hospitals internationally have reported scalding injuries resulting from this and similar "challenges," some of which include the intentional pouring of hot or even boiling water on an unsuspecting victim, for instance while they are asleep. In one case from several years ago, an 8-year-old child in Florida died after drinking boiling water through a straw.

Other reported stunts doing the rounds on social media have included eating ground cinnamon, rubbing salt and then ice on one's skin (which also causes burns), and inhaling deodorant.

Always seek medical attention from a professional in the case of injuries like burns. Applying snow or ice to a burn can worsen the situation and must not be done.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:06

Minister: Highways to Tartu and Pärnu must be four-lane by 2035

14:49

Ministry: Potato seed production issues does not spell threat to food supply

14:24

ICDS head: US believes it doesn't need allies to protect its interests

14:10

Tallinn's Pirita Bridge to undergo €3.2 million renovation in 2027

13:41

New rules on match-fixing in sport enter into effect in summer

13:02

US rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new album includes Estonian-produced track

12:48

First chapters of free B2 Estonian language course released online

12:33

Overview: Court resolutions taking increasingly long in Estonia

12:02

The flag that fell from heaven: The legend forever binding Tallinn and Denmark

11:59

Center overtakes Isamaa to become most popular party in nationwide poll

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.01

Price of electricity to break 2026 record on Monday

26.01

Bolt founder Markus Villig to head up government's AI advisory council

26.01

Finnish schools in Estonia face loss of funding due to residence data reform

26.01

Several major retail chains planning new stores Updated

26.01

Tallinn's Club Hollywood planning to become multi-purpose event center

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

08:11

City government scraps plans for bike lanes on major Tallinn streets

26.01

Estonian ex-politician who denied Bucha massacre claims to be top Moscow realtor

10:21

Estonian woman's boiling water viral challenge ends badly

26.01

Cold weather expected to keep Estonia's electricity prices sky high

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo