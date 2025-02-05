X!

Officers seek medical assistance after radiation exposure during training

Assistant police officers.
Assistant police officers. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Eleven volunteer municipal police officers and three instructors were exposed to "dangerous" levels of radiation on Saturday during a training session and required medical assistance, Delfi reported.

As a result of the prolonged radiation exposure, participants in the training session developed irritation similar to severe sunburn and sore eyes, the news outlet reported.

The exact causes of the incident at the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences are still being investigated.

"What we know so far is that on February 1, a two-day training session for volunteer police candidates took place in Paikuse, and by the end of the first day, the candidates experienced skin irritation, eye irritation, and skin reactions characteristic of burns. It was then discovered that a UV-C lamp had been on in the room, which may have caused the irritation. Our volunteer police coordinator contacted everyone involved. Some had already gone to the emergency room on their own, while others went at his request and received first aid there," said Janno Ruus, head of the information bureau at the Western Prefecture, in an interview with "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"We need to work together with the Academy of Security Sciences to determine how this could have happened," he added.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera, Delfi



