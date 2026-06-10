Police, rescue chiefs: Swedish inmates plan creates unequal pay

Officials warn that higher pay for staff hired to guard incoming Swedish inmates in Tartu is risking deeper staff shortages across the country's internal security services.

Egert Belitšev, Director General of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), and Margo Klaos, Director General of the Rescue Board, accuse the government of creating an unequal situation by recruiting new, highly paid prison staff in connection with bringing Swedish prisoners to Estonia.

Tiina Unuks, head of prison operations at the Estonian Prison Service, told ERR last week that the agency plans to hire more than 300 new employees over the course of a year to work with Swedish inmates in Tartu. According to her, starting salaries begin at €2,400 per month, and if an employee develops within the system — gaining escort authorization or a firearms permit, for example — the salary can rise to €3,000 per month.

Belitšev said this sends a very negative message to thousands of police officers.

"The message the state is sending is that the thousands of police officers who ensure Estonia's security every day, risking their lives and health, are somehow doing less valuable work than prison staff," Belitšev noted.

He said that there is intense competition in the labor market for personnel across the police, prison service, Tax and Customs Board, and the Defense Forces, as all these institutions are essentially looking for candidates with similar profiles.

According to Belitšev, a patrol police officer in Tartu earns about €2,100 per month. "If a patrol officer in Tartu earns less than a starting prison guard, it will naturally have a significant impact on our recruitment," he said.

He emphasized that the PPA currently has hundreds of vacant positions, which will now become even harder to fill.

At the same time, he said this affects those already working in the police. "Although police salaries have increased in recent years, there is still a wage race underway and the average salary keeps pulling ahead. Frontline police salaries are falling further and further behind the average, and pay gaps like those being discussed here could mean people start leaving the police force," Belitšev said.

Minister: Hiring will be broad-based

Heljo Pikhof, a member of the Social Democratic Party parliamentary group, asked Justice and Digital Affairs Minister Liisa Pakosta (Estonia 200) in a written inquiry how the government would avoid a situation where staffing needs for servicing Swedish prisoners worsen labor shortages in the police, rescue services, prison system, and other internal security sectors. She also asked how the ministry assesses the risk that higher pay levels and potential bonuses linked to receiving Swedish inmates could create wage pressure across the prison sector and other internal security agencies.

Pakosta responded that recruitment will take place in stages, in line with the arrival of inmates and the opening of units, rather than as a one-time mass hiring effort.

"The aim of the project is not to recruit staff at the expense of other internal security agencies, but to bring new people into the system through recruitment and training. Hiring will be broad-based and will include both new entrants to the labor market and people seeking to retrain or further specialize in the internal security field," Pakosta said.

"The goal is not to create a disproportionately highly paid system in Tartu prison compared to others. Nor is it to create competition between internal security agencies, but to gradually strengthen the overall capacity of the sector and bring in new, trained specialists," she added.

Belitšev argued, however, that competition is inevitable.

"Estonia has 1.3 million people. We cannot instantly create more. If we want to 'grow' or 'produce' more personnel, the population would have to increase — and in reality, that takes time. If we suddenly start recruiting quickly and on a large scale, it will largely come at the expense of people already employed. It will come from those who might otherwise choose a career in policing but know that prison service salaries are higher," he said.

He also pointed to demographic trends, noting that they do not indicate a significant influx of new workers into the labor market who would meet the requirements of internal security institutions.

Belitšev said he expects the government to raise police salaries as well.

"If we want to maintain the kind of safe country we are used to and that most Estonians value, we must also focus on police pay. We need to send a message that police work in ensuring this security is valued — and valued properly, with a proper salary," he said.

Rescue Board chief: the state should treat everyone equally

Rescue Board Director General Margo Klaos is also calling for equal treatment and higher pay.

"Rescuers are Estonia's rapid-response specialists in internal security, risking their lives and health every day. We believe the state should treat all rapid responders and special units equally," Klaos told ERR.

"The starting salary for a rescuer should be at least 1.2 times the Estonian average wage in order to attract and retain professional staff across the country. Currently, it is only about three-quarters of the average," he added.

"Everyone in Estonia must receive fast and professional assistance regardless of where they live. Currently, nearly 110 positions are unfilled nationwide, and not all stations have full crews on duty. If a rescue team has fewer than four members, then tasks like entering smoke-filled buildings or other life-saving operations are carried out at increased personal risk. A proper salary — 1.2 times the national average — is an important factor in recruiting rescuers," Klaos said.

He stressed that over the past four years, the entire Rescue Board has undergone changes, becoming the lead agency for civil protection. "According to public opinion surveys, the Rescue Board is the most trusted government institution: 94% of the population trusts us. This should also be reflected in rescuers' pay," Klaos added.

The Swedish parliament approved the prison lease agreement between Estonia and Sweden last Wednesday, and the first inmates are expected to arrive in Tartu as early as August.

For the agreement to take effect, it still needs to be ratified by the Estonian parliament, which is expected to happen on June 10.

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