Rescue Board: It is now safe to go on freshwater ice

It is now safe for members of the public to go out on the ice on many of Estonia's inland water bodies, the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) has announced.

Ice conditions vary, and before heading out onto a body of water you should check the Environment Agency's ice map here (sites in red are closed).

As of Thursday, the board said the subzero temperatures of recent weeks have formed a strong ice cover for safely traversing the ice, though care must still be taken. This should be avoided on flowing water bodies like rivers and streams. Seawater ice in coastal areas must also be avoided.

The Rescue Board regularly checks the ice thickness on freshwater bodies; this must be a minimum of 10 centimeters.

The Rescue Board has issued the following safety measures which must be followed when traversing the ice:

Avoid flowing water sources like rivers.

Take safety equipment including a fully charged mobile phone, a change of dry clothes in a waterproof bag, a whistle, flashlight, and ice picks, available in supermarkets and other stores. These "claws" are attached to a cord and can hook on to the ice in the event of falling through a hole. Donning a lifejacket is advisable.

Inform someone before heading and do not travel alone where possible.

children must always be accompanied by an adult. Do not go on the ice after dark.

Do not go out on the ice after consuming alcohol.

Travel along parts of the ice already used.

Avoid any areas close to cracks or other openings.

Return to shore the way you came if you have reason to doubt the strength of the ice, including if you hear a cracking sound.

Remember the ice tends to be weaker near reeds, shallows, and springs, as well as at the mouths of rivers, streams, or sewer outlets.

Dress warmly since the wind is often higher on open bodies of water.





Recent incidents before the announcement was made have brought home the importance of safety on the ice. Last Sunday, rescuers had to help members of the public ashore after an ATV broke through the ice on Lake Pikkjärv, at the village of Viitna, Lääne-Viru County. The ice thickness at the site was only 4 cm. No one was injured in that incident.

The Rescue Board stresses that water temperatures beneath the ice are only a degree or two above zero, meaning hypothermia can strike in minutes in the event of entering the water.

If you see someone in apparent distress on the ice, dial the emergency number on 112 immediately. Operators speak English.

