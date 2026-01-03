Ice surfers glide across the frozen sea in Pärnu County as temperatures drop

Summertime surfers swapped their boards for skis, skates and kites on Estonia's west coast this week as the temperatures dropped below zero for the first time this winter.

The frozen Audru polder, near Valgeranna, has been attracting enthusiasts for several days after the sea froze over.

Around midday on Friday, a group from the Pärnu Surf Club could be found there and spoke to "Aktuaalne kaamera" about their experiences.

While in summer they cut through the water, in winter they glide on the ice.

"As soon as the ice holds, we can ride and surf here—kite surfing, wing surfing, with skates, with skis. Winter fun has begun. There could definitely be more wind. For those who know about wind speeds, 20 knots or 10 meters per second and up, that's when it's fun, and then we're speeding along at a hundred and more. Today's speed was about 45 kilometers per hour—half of what we'd like," Andre told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"Today is skating weather. I ride everything—I ride skis, I skate, and in summer I wakeboard. But today, since there's little snow and it's possible to skate, the skate is faster on the ice than skis," said Riho.

Marko was also not happy with the lack of wind.

"Conditions are poor—there could always be more wind; the kite keeps dropping. We got to ride, but I would not call it real riding. My top speed has been low; the more experienced guys have gone over a hundred, but I just don't have that much courage," he said.

Johannes, who came to the ice with his father Marko, had plenty of courage. With ski goggles on and a helmet on his head, he tried kite sledding for the first time.

"It went well. It got a little too fast," he said,

According to the surfers, they are now waiting for Pärnu Bay to freeze over as it will be possible to have longer and faster rides there.

