Tartu Snow Park a hive of activity as winter weather finally arrives

The arrival of some real winter weather in Estonia has encouraged more people to get outside and enjoy the snow. On Sunday, Tartu Snow Park was a hive of activity.

This Sunday, winter finally arrived in Tartu, and visitors to the city's snow park made the most of it. There were long lines for all 7 of the different tube runs at the park – each one stretching almost 200 meters in length.

There were plenty of children enjoying the winter fun, as well as sledders with a little more experience.

"We came to celebrate my wife's birthday and wanted to do something active. We didn't expect it to be so busy here today, but our child really likes it and is pretty active," said Kaspar, who was at Tartu Snow Park this Sunday.

His daughter Lenna added that she really likes riding the tubes at the park.

There were plenty of people at the snow park who were familiar with it from previous years, as well as others who have not been on the tubing runs much before.

"I personally like that there are steep drops here, it kind of throws you upwards, so it's always very exciting," said one experienced snow park visitor, Marie, who also added that the experience was not scary.

Another visitor, Külli, admitted that she wanted to sneak away, but her child simply would not let her.

There were also a number of people on the tubing tracks who were warming up in order to go skiing on the nearby ski hill.

Although natural snow has covered the ground in Tartu, the base of the tubing park still needs artificial snow. Thanks to the artificial snow, however, this winter season at Tartu Snow Park could last until the end of February.

"The (artificial snow) cannons have been working here for about a week and a half, but now we are hoping the weather will hold and we can enjoy the fruits of our labor," said Jaan Olmaru, CEO of Tartu Snow Park.

"The winters have become shorter and shorter because of global warming, so it's good to have at least two months of such pleasant winter, and that's really good actually," Olmaru added.

---

