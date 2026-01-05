X!

Tartu Snow Park a hive of activity as winter weather finally arrives

News
Tartu snow park.
Tartu snow park. Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"
News

The arrival of some real winter weather in Estonia has encouraged more people to get outside and enjoy the snow. On Sunday, Tartu Snow Park was a hive of activity.

This Sunday, winter finally arrived in Tartu, and visitors to the city's snow park made the most of it. There were long lines for all 7 of the different tube runs at the park – each one stretching almost 200 meters in length.

There were plenty of children enjoying the winter fun, as well as sledders with a little more experience.

"We came to celebrate my wife's birthday and wanted to do something active. We didn't expect it to be so busy here today, but our child really likes it and is pretty active," said Kaspar, who was at Tartu Snow Park this Sunday.

His daughter Lenna added that she really likes riding the tubes at the park.

There were plenty of people at the snow park who were familiar with it from previous years, as well as others who have not been on the tubing runs much before.

"I personally like that there are steep drops here, it kind of throws you upwards, so it's always very exciting," said one experienced snow park visitor, Marie, who also added that the experience was not scary.

Another visitor, Külli, admitted that she wanted to sneak away, but her child simply would not let her.

There were also a number of people on the tubing tracks who were warming up in order to go skiing on the nearby ski hill.

Although natural snow has covered the ground in Tartu, the base of the tubing park still needs artificial snow. Thanks to the artificial snow, however, this winter season at Tartu Snow Park could last until the end of February.

"The (artificial snow) cannons have been working here for about a week and a half, but now we are hoping the weather will hold and we can enjoy the fruits of our labor," said Jaan Olmaru, CEO of Tartu Snow Park.

"The winters have become shorter and shorter because of global warming, so it's good to have at least two months of such pleasant winter, and that's really good actually," Olmaru added.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Valner Väino

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

New documentary tells story of Estonian zombie-folk Eurovision stars Puuluup

18:33

Estonia enters its swift era as 2026 bird of the year announced

17:54

Tartu Snow Park a hive of activity as winter weather finally arrives

17:25

Arrival of winter brings crowds to Ida-Viru County ski slopes

16:43

Survival handbook author: Everyone should have crisis plan in place

16:23

Gallery: Tartu-Riga train takes first trip

16:10

Small Saaremaa bakery closes doors as logistics costs balloon

15:48

Broker: 2025 was a 'difficult' year for Haapsalu real estate

15:45

Former Estonian PM: US a global power we would be foolish to shun or ignore

15:04

Mark Lajal out in Canberra after hard fought first round match

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:00

Former Estonian intelligence official: Baltic Sea cable damage incidental Updated

02.01

Russian Orthodox priest banned from entering Estonia on security grounds

03.01

Illegally parked vehicles removed from Estonia's Koidula border crossing

04.01

Elron launches Tallinn–Tapa train connection

10:05

Man who spray-painted 'Z' symbol on Estonia's Defense League HQ identified Updated

04.01

Finland releases video of raid on vessel suspected of cutting Baltic Sea cables

02.01

Hedgehog declared Estonia's Animal of the Year for 2026

29.12

Estonia's spy chief: Russia not planning to attack a Baltic country at this time

10:37

2025 saw new cars sales cut in half in Estonia

01.01

Two ship crew members arrested in Finland over Baltic Sea cable damage

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo