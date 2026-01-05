Arrival of winter brings crowds to Ida-Viru County ski slopes

The recent heavy snowfall New Year means the main ski centers in Ida-Viru County are now open to the public, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The centers at Alutaguse and Kiviõli can be used not only for cross-country skiing but also for downhill, replete with ski lifts, mainly thanks to the slopes left over from oil shale mining activities in the area.

The Kiviõli seikluskeskuse talvepark has opened for its 14th season.

Two enthusiasts, Maria Unt and Anett Kasela, traveled all the way from Viimsi, just outside Tallinn.

"Up there it's steeper, but down below it's gentler, and there's a small trail running alongside. From there you can come back onto this same slope, and it's very exciting," Anett said.

The pair also had a reference point, having been to Austria skiing.

"In Austria the runs are definitely longer, but it's okay here as well. For example, we go to Austria every year, where we get to be on snow for the first time in winter. Here we just come to do some tricks," Maria said.

On the longer ski trails at the Alutaguse municipality's health sports center in Pannjärve, there was not quite yet enough snow everywhere when "Aktuaalne kaamera" visited, but people were still skiing.

"I wouldn't recommend going with racing skis, but training skis will do. Yes, in some places there are tree branches and a few small stones, but skilled skiers can get past them," one participant, Külli Laur, said, after completing the 7.5-kilometer loop.

Skiing techniques were practiced under the guidance of both parents and coaches on Saturday in Pannjärve as the long-awaited snow brought ski enthusiasts to the center in their droves.

"New year, new momentum. Now there's snow as well. Before there was no snow, otherwise I would have come already in December. I was so ready for it, but there was no snow and I couldn't come. Now I came right away in the new year," said cross-country skiing enthusiast Birgit Müüdla.

The training session also revealed what is the most difficult part of skiing.

"Standing on the skis and keeping your balance," Müüdla enumerated these as.

Elsewhere in the country, the arrival of a proper winter has allowed a Nordic combined World Cup stage to go ahead in Otepää starting Friday, while cross-country ski trails around Tallinn will be open from this week.

