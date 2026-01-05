X!

Arrival of winter brings crowds to Ida-Viru County ski slopes

News
Alutaguse ski trail (photo taken in 2025).
Alutaguse ski trail (photo taken in 2025). Source: Gert Kivistik
News

The recent heavy snowfall New Year means the main ski centers in Ida-Viru County are now open to the public, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The centers at Alutaguse and Kiviõli can be used not only for cross-country skiing but also for downhill, replete with ski lifts, mainly thanks to the slopes left over from oil shale mining activities in the area.

The Kiviõli seikluskeskuse talvepark has opened for its 14th season.

Two enthusiasts, Maria Unt and Anett Kasela, traveled all the way from Viimsi, just outside Tallinn.

"Up there it's steeper, but down below it's gentler, and there's a small trail running alongside. From there you can come back onto this same slope, and it's very exciting," Anett said.

The pair also had a reference point, having been to Austria skiing.

"In Austria the runs are definitely longer, but it's okay here as well. For example, we go to Austria every year, where we get to be on snow for the first time in winter. Here we just come to do some tricks," Maria said.

On the longer ski trails at the Alutaguse municipality's health sports center in Pannjärve, there was not quite yet enough snow everywhere when "Aktuaalne kaamera" visited, but people were still skiing.

"I wouldn't recommend going with racing skis, but training skis will do. Yes, in some places there are tree branches and a few small stones, but skilled skiers can get past them," one participant, Külli Laur, said, after completing the 7.5-kilometer loop.

Skiing techniques were practiced under the guidance of both parents and coaches on Saturday in Pannjärve as the long-awaited snow brought ski enthusiasts to the center in their droves.

"New year, new momentum. Now there's snow as well. Before there was no snow, otherwise I would have come already in December. I was so ready for it, but there was no snow and I couldn't come. Now I came right away in the new year," said cross-country skiing enthusiast Birgit Müüdla.

The training session also revealed what is the most difficult part of skiing.

"Standing on the skis and keeping your balance," Müüdla enumerated these as.

Elsewhere in the country, the arrival of a proper winter has allowed a Nordic combined World Cup stage to go ahead in Otepää starting Friday, while cross-country ski trails around Tallinn will be open from this week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

New documentary tells story of Estonian zombie-folk Eurovision stars Puuluup

18:33

Estonia enters its swift era as 2026 bird of the year announced

17:54

Tartu Snow Park a hive of activity as winter weather finally arrives

17:25

Arrival of winter brings crowds to Ida-Viru County ski slopes

16:43

Survival handbook author: Everyone should have crisis plan in place

16:23

Gallery: Tartu-Riga train takes first trip

16:10

Small Saaremaa bakery closes doors as logistics costs balloon

15:48

Broker: 2025 was a 'difficult' year for Haapsalu real estate

15:45

Former Estonian PM: US a global power we would be foolish to shun or ignore

15:04

Mark Lajal out in Canberra after hard fought first round match

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:00

Former Estonian intelligence official: Baltic Sea cable damage incidental Updated

02.01

Russian Orthodox priest banned from entering Estonia on security grounds

03.01

Illegally parked vehicles removed from Estonia's Koidula border crossing

04.01

Elron launches Tallinn–Tapa train connection

10:05

Man who spray-painted 'Z' symbol on Estonia's Defense League HQ identified Updated

04.01

Finland releases video of raid on vessel suspected of cutting Baltic Sea cables

02.01

Hedgehog declared Estonia's Animal of the Year for 2026

29.12

Estonia's spy chief: Russia not planning to attack a Baltic country at this time

10:37

2025 saw new cars sales cut in half in Estonia

01.01

Two ship crew members arrested in Finland over Baltic Sea cable damage

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo