Tallinn ski trails getting ready to open with arrival of proper winter

Artificial snow production in Nõmme.
Artificial snow production in Nõmme. Source: Tallinn Culture and Sports Board.
The arrival of the wintry weather has brought hopes of Tallinn's ski trails opening.

The facilities are city-run and used for cross-country skiing. Even with the snowfall, the artificial variety is used to build up a good snow pack. This requires several days' low temperatures and takes time to complete, meaning the routes may not be up and running in time for the weekend.

"We are using every suitable cold spell to produce artificial snow and open the trails to residents as quickly as possible," said Deputy Mayor for Culture and Sports Monika Haukanõmm (Center).

The routes in Pirita, Nõmme, and at the Song Festival Grounds as well as the Harku loop are expected to be functioning.

Both the Pirita and Nõmme sports centers also offer ski rental services. They are the locations where the majority of Tallinn schools have their winter physical activity classes too.

The snow cannons will start producing artificial snow once the weather forecast shows at least –5C for three to four consecutive days. This is indeed what current forecasts are showing. To operate at full capacity, the snow cannons require temperatures of at least –10C.

At the Nõmme center, until a new ski bridge is completed, a 1.3-kilometer artificial snow ski trail will be set up on the Trummi small loop. According to the current forecasts, there is hope of opening the ski loop in the second half of next week.

In Pirita, a 3.5-kilometer trail is planned. Fully covering it with artificial snow requires at least a week of full-capacity operation by the snow cannons. Prior to that, the 500-meter Kabeli loop will be prepared, followed by the 1.5-kilometer Kuuse loop and, if conditions allow, also the Mõisa loop, up to the Lükati ski bridge.

As for the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, construction of an approximately one-kilometer artificial snow ski loop is to start once the initial work on the Pirita and Nõmme trails has been completed.

Elsewhere in Estonia, for instance in Pärnu County, skiing had already been possible before the year-end, again thanks to artificial snow facilities.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

