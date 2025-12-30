Tartu rowing team takes on the Atlantic in major race

A four-man team from Tartu is making good progress in an arduous transatlantic rowing race.

Estonian team Rowtalia was on its sixteenth day on the Atlantic Ocean in the ongoing Atlantic 2025 World's Toughest Row race having covered more than 1,900 kilometers, Tartu Postimees reported

According to the stats, competitors have around a 95 percent chance of making it to the finish line without dropping out, compared with a 60 percent chance for independent, non-competition rowers to make it is 60 percent.

For the Estonian team, the rowers' home will be the race boat Jasmine II, for up to 40 days at the oars.

All four competitors are from Tartu: Andres Käosaar, Arnold Rein Tatunts, Karl Jürgenstein and Kait Kaarel Puss, making the treak of 4,800 kilometers from La Comera, in the Canary Islands, to Antigua, in the Caribbean

Meanwhile portal Delfi is blogging the competitors' progress daily (link in Estonian).

A competing British team meanwhile was able to break off to untangle a turtle which had become caught in a drifting fishing net.

World's Toughest Row events are also held on the Pacific. The official event page is here.

