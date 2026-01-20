X!

Estonian transatlantic rowers enter finishing straight after nearly 40 days at sea

Rowing (photo is illustrative).
Rowing (photo is illustrative). Source: Detlev Seyb/World Rowing
The end is not far off for an Estonian rowing foursome tackling the fearsome 4,800-kilometer Transatlantic World's Toughest Row race, Tartu Postimees reported.

As of Monday, the rowers: Andres Käosaar, Arnold Rein Tatunts, Karl Jürgenstein and Kait Kaarel Puss, all from Tartu, had 700–800 kilometers still to go and are on course for the planned 40 days and will reach dry land in Antigua this Thursday — some of the fastest competitors, including Swiss team 44West, are already home.

The Rowtalia team is also in the closing days locked in a fairly tight contest with British team The Wave Wranglers and Irish crew The Jasper; the Estonians are in 14th place overall from 43 boats.

The team are also keeping in mind that they are not crossing the Atlantic just for their own "enjoyment," but are also raising money for the mental health charity Peaasi.ee and the Tartu University Hospital Children's Foundation, with the goal of raising €30,000 for these organizations around halfway accomplished – meaning the team encourage all that can to donate to either of those organizations.

Recent days have not been without incident for the team and their boat, the Jasmine II, however, including a strong wave strike, estimated at around the height of a three-floor building on Sunday, which capsized the boat — all was caught on camera.

Fortunately the team was able to right the Jasmine II to continue the journey, which started in December.

Teams entering the Atlantic 2025 World's Toughest Row are required to cross from Canary Islands to the Caribbean as quickly as possible.
According to the stats, competitors have around a 95 percent chance of making it to the finish line without dropping out, compared with a 60 percent chance for independent, non-competition rowers to make it.

World's Toughest Row events are also held on the Pacific. The official event page is here.

The Peaasi charity page is here and the Tartu University Hospital Foundation is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

