X!

Estonian rowing duo finally set off on 5,000km transatlantic crossing

News
Mart Kuusk and Hannes Hanso setting off from the Canary Islands.
Mart Kuusk and Hannes Hanso setting off from the Canary Islands. Source: Personal collection.
News

Two Estonians who have been planning and preparing for a trail-blazing trans-Atlantic rowing trip have set off on their voyage.

Their goal is straightforward: To be the first Estonians to ever make the crossing in that way, rowing from Gran Canaria, to Barbados, a distance of 5,000 kilometers, which they plan to cover in 50 days, with fair winds and currents.

Even so, the conditions are pretty extreme; the boat, the Kena Reina, is not large and will be the place they sleep, cook and rest as well as spending a huge amount of time rowing – galley-slave like – for the next month-and-a-half.

Despite the hardships, both said they were excited to finally be getting their odyssey underway.

Kuusk, who will serve as the Kena Reina's navigator, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "Honestly, I feel a sense of relieved emptiness inside, as the journey up to this point in time has been quite long and difficult."

"But I am very, very excited to step aboard and start my rowing shift, although it will come after Hannes's, as he will start rowing first," Kuusk went on.

Hanso, the Kena Reina's captain, shared his anticipation: "Yes, I, too, wish we could finally get on the water and start doing this. You think about it for weeks."

Kuusk chimed in that he is fully prepared for the challenge: "The readiness level is ten out of ten, so let's go!"

The pair's preparation included some intense physical conditioning and meticulous planning, and testing out the boat on the Baltic.

Kuusk and Hanso's progress can be followed on the Uhhuduur Facebook page here.

A documentary series is planned to chronicle the crossing too.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' newscaster Priit Kuusk.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:00

Ragnar Klavan: I believe Estonian football has a lot of potential

16:48

Estonian adults' skills well above OECD average

16:28

Bill to allow Tartu Agro land to be rented as a single piece

15:59

Tallinn to offer the service of renewing marriage vows

15:49

NBA: Henri Drell on form despite Rip City's narrow loss to Santa Cruz

15:21

Universities take different views on decision to slash doctoral support

15:10

Andrus Pedai: 10,000 foreign students feasible target for Estonia

14:52

Ragnar Klavan announces retirement after 24 years of top-flight football

14:49

Estonia not planning to change Syrian asylum policy

14:22

Justice chancellor: Estonia must weigh feasibility before new climate obligations

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.12

Estonia's state IT authority launches eesti.ee mobile application

09.12

Baltic train operators to align timetables from January

07.12

Gallery: 3 new skyscrapers will be built in Tallinn by 2035

09:44

Equality commissioner: Racial discrimination in Estonia a 'hidden problem'

09.12

Estonian prime minister makes first visit to Ukraine Updated

09.12

Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix announces 2025 Tartu show

13:49

Ericsson scraps plans to build new factory in Estonia

09.12

Estonian freestyle skiing star Kelly Sildaru has knee surgery in Tallinn

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo