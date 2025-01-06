Voyager: The ocean puts everything you've got to the test

"Vikerhommik" reached out to Hannes Hanso, who is currently rowing across the Atlantic Ocean with Mart Kuusk. Hanso admitted that the long sea voyage has been quite a challenge, with the ocean testing the men in every possible way.

On December 10, Hannes Hanso and Mart Kuusk set off from the Canary Islands in a rowing boat on a 5,000-kilometer journey across the Atlantic Ocean toward Barbados. "Vikerhommik" contacted the men via satellite phone while they were in the middle of the Atlantic, approximately halfway to their destination.

The rowers have been at sea for nearly 30 days. "Our spirits are okay, everything is going well, our health is good and we have enough food and water. It's definitely quite a test of endurance. The ocean challenges absolutely everything inside you. The isolation from the rest of the world is a new experience for both of us. If there's one thing to complain about, it's that we wish we were moving faster, but we're making steady progress toward our target," said Hanso, despite admitting they are behind schedule.

"The original plan was to cross the ocean in 50 days. Now, we hope to make it in about 60 days. The ocean is a significant challenge — winds and waves haven't always been in our favor. There are forces greater than us that we need to cooperate with, but we cannot fight against them," Hanso acknowledged.

The two had anticipated the possibility of a longer journey when packing their supplies. "Fortunately, we brought extra provisions, but yesterday we ate our last apple, which we split equally. Unfortunately, our instant coffee is also running low. Thankfully, we still have plenty of food. We haven't eaten all of the supplies we planned to consume by this point, so we don't have to worry about running out of food," Hanso explained.

The sea has yet to pit the men against each other. "We're still managing to tolerate each other just fine — no issues. Some days we talk more, other days less, but the environment around us largely dictates the conversations. On days like today, with smooth sailing and a gentle tailwind, it's one thing, but when we're hit by six- or seven-meter waves, the topics naturally change," Hanso remarked, adding that their mood shifts as frequently as the weather.

