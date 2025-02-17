X!

Estonian transatlantic rower Mart Kuusk: There were times we did not know where we were

News
Mart Kuusk.
Mart Kuusk.
News

Mart Kuusk, who alongside Hannes Hanno, recently completed a 59-day journey across the Atlantic Ocean in a rowing boat, was in the Vikerraadio studio this week. Kuusk discussed some of the challenges faced by the pair during their trip, including how they handled disagreements in the middle of the ocean.

In December, Mart Kuusk and Hannes Hanso set off from Gran Canaria in a rowing boat to cross the Atlantic. The Estonian pair reached their destination in Barbados at the beginning of February and are now back in Estonia.

"Having lived through this journey, I have to admit that there is an image you create for yourself with very limited preparation, because we are a maritime people, we live by the sea and we trained in the Baltic, but the ocean is still the ocean," said Mart Kuusk. "Every day on the ocean was still a learning day for us."

In reality, everything they encountered was much bigger, stronger and more powerful than they had been used to, and their ability to steer the boat, especially at night, was still not enough at first, according to Kuusk. "That's why we got stuck in the ocean, but now I can say that these boats have capsized and as long as you are attached to the boat you have every possibility to find solutions. There was no real danger to our lives," added Kuusk.

The men started out their journey with three autopilot systems, but by the tenth day, two of those had already stopped working.  

"The role of the autopilot in this process is most important because it was all about getting some rest. Without the autopilot, we would have had to work all the time. Thank God for that the last autopilot, which we basically already scrapped two weeks before we arrived because it was rusting and making a lot of loud noises, still held up until the end. So, all's well that ends well."

Mart Kuusk in the Vikerraadio studio. Source: Kirke Ert/ERR

Kuusk added that at one point, Hannes Hanso also broke a fishing line with over 40 kilos of fish on the end.

Serious disagreements between the men did happen on a couple of occasions. "It's characteristic for me, that when there's a quarrel, I just shut myself off and don't talk. When you're tired and exhausted and have to deal with some kind of incomprehensible issue, a fight is inevitable and that's all very human. But luckily I have a kind of yin and yang combination with Hannes," Kuusk said. "When I kept quiet, Hannes started talking to the birds."

Kuusk also said that he envied Hanso, who was able to fall asleep straight away whenever he needed to. "The whole environment is very unstable, you wobble, you get knocked about and you're in your sleeping bag like it's an eggshell. For me, sleeping was one of the biggest challenges," said Kuusk, adding that during the 59 days at sea, the pair also had an hour-long experience where they had to adjust to the idea that they did not know their exact location and had no way of discerning it.

At the moment, Kuusk is not thinking about taking on any new major challenges. "I just want to move on with my life," he said.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17.02

14th European Sauna Marathon set for March 1 in Otepää

17.02

Expert: Munich Security Conference failed to boost NATO's sense of cohesion

17.02

Song Festival chief: Sign language singers can perform national anthem at 2025 festival

17.02

Estonian transatlantic rower Mart Kuusk: There were times we did not know where we were

17.02

Estonia marks Equal Pay Day

17.02

Estonian curling pair Kaldvee and Lill edged out in final of Tallinn Masters

17.02

Estonia to face crucial EuroBasket qualifiers without star man Henri Drell

17.02

Media association head: Looks like minister going after ERR, universities' autonomy

17.02

Estonians largest share of tourists arriving in Finland

17.02

Coalition votes to hold wind farms discussion behind closed doors

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.02

Tommy Cash to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2025

17.02

Kaljulaid: Western Europe freeloading on US and EU eastern flank's defenses

17.02

Estonian spymaster: Europe's intelligence services should be more aggressive

17.02

Eesti Laul producer: Estonia's entry most talked about at Eurovision this year

15.02

Watch again: Eesti Laul 2025 final

16.02

Estonia's legal assistance agreement with Russia expires in March

17.02

Watchdog points to loophole leaving children born in Estonia without citizenship

17.02

Jevgeni Ossinovski: The awakening or Make Europe great again

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo