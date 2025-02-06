X!

Mart Kuusk and Hannes Hanso become first Estonians to row across the Atlantic

News
Hannes Hanso and Mart Kuusk.
Hannes Hanso and Mart Kuusk. Source: ERR
News

Mart Kuusk and Hannes Hanso, who set off from Gran Canaria in December, finally arrived in Barbados on Wednesday to become the first Estonians to row across the Atlantic.

The trip took the Estonian duo 59 days in total.

"The Atlantic Ocean has been crossed!! We did it!!! It doesn't matter anymore if it was hard or easy. What matters is that oceans and seas can be crossed by rowing. Dreams can come true. Challenges are there to be overcome," Kuusk and Hanso wrote on Facebook.

"The boat is heading for Estonia, we'll replace the parts that have broken. The Kena Reina awaits new adventurers. Atland is a great place to challenge yourself."

Hannes Hanso told ETV show "Ringvaade," that stepping back onto dry land was far from easy after so long at sea. "I was walking a bit like a little child, I had to keep my balance all the time. Everything was swaying, it was a completely unique and new feeling," Hanso said.

He added, however, that the 59 days spent on the ocean were all worth it.

When asked about enduring the challenges of enduring the conditions out in the ocean, Mart Kuusk said they had no alternative. "It's a place where there are no choices. You just have to keep going, you've got to cope and the alternative is really undesirable," he said.

"It's the kind of experience that changes the rest of your life. I don't know how exactly yet, but it's definitely  a life-changing experience," said Hannes Hanso.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Justice ministry secretary general to step down from role

19:34

Mart Kuusk and Hannes Hanso become first Estonians to row across the Atlantic

18:53

Estonia could make pet microchipping compulsory in two years

18:13

Ministers rule out giving Estonian content to AI companies for free

17:25

Kallas: Energy plan's explanatory memorandum needs more clarification

16:38

Estonia's largest electric car charging station opens in Tallinn

15:55

Roundabout could replace traffic lights at Tallinn's Taksopark junction

15:05

Estonia gives Meta access to 4 billion words for large language model development

14:56

Ferry change means AC/DC fans can get on highway to Helsinki after Tallinn show

14:00

Rescue Board ahead of desynchronization: Powercuts unlikely but important to be prepared

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

05.02

Gallery: Estonian train makes first journey to Riga Central Station

05.02

Estonian chef on working for Saudi prince: The chaos scared me

12:25

Elering: Estonia's electricity system is ready for desynchronization

05.02

Sticker shock not stopping customers from buying seasonal lenten buns

05.02

Tallinn's Ukrainian school to gradually cease operations

05.02

Ossinovski: Building nuclear plant incomprehensible in context of renewable energy goals

15:05

Estonia gives Meta access to 4 billion words for large language model development

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo