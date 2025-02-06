Mart Kuusk and Hannes Hanso become first Estonians to row across the Atlantic

Mart Kuusk and Hannes Hanso, who set off from Gran Canaria in December, finally arrived in Barbados on Wednesday to become the first Estonians to row across the Atlantic.

The trip took the Estonian duo 59 days in total.

"The Atlantic Ocean has been crossed!! We did it!!! It doesn't matter anymore if it was hard or easy. What matters is that oceans and seas can be crossed by rowing. Dreams can come true. Challenges are there to be overcome," Kuusk and Hanso wrote on Facebook.

"The boat is heading for Estonia, we'll replace the parts that have broken. The Kena Reina awaits new adventurers. Atland is a great place to challenge yourself."

Hannes Hanso told ETV show "Ringvaade," that stepping back onto dry land was far from easy after so long at sea. "I was walking a bit like a little child, I had to keep my balance all the time. Everything was swaying, it was a completely unique and new feeling," Hanso said.

He added, however, that the 59 days spent on the ocean were all worth it.

When asked about enduring the challenges of enduring the conditions out in the ocean, Mart Kuusk said they had no alternative. "It's a place where there are no choices. You just have to keep going, you've got to cope and the alternative is really undesirable," he said.

"It's the kind of experience that changes the rest of your life. I don't know how exactly yet, but it's definitely a life-changing experience," said Hannes Hanso.

