Susan Luitsalu: I was a great sailor aboard the Bellingshausen

News
Susan Luitsalu.
Susan Luitsalu. Source: ERR/Kirke Ert
News

An exchange crew member who went on a recent trip aboard the Admiral Bellingshausen, a yacht currently en route to the Northwest Passage, dropped into the Vikerraadio studio Tuesday, to talk about her experiences.

Appearing on morning show "Vikerhommik," Susan Luitsalu, a media personality, writer and traveler, noted that among the strings to her bow is a small motor boat license, which she is qualified to hold.

"I'm a great sailor," she said. "In fact, on paper at least, I'm fully certified to take the helm of the Bellingshausen and sail it / .../ but I really wouldn't want to do so, as I haven't experience on a vessel of that size."

She also holds a radio operator's license.

An open sea trip on the Bellingshausen, which visited Antarctica 2019-2020 and is now heading for the Northwest Passage linking the Atlantic to the Pacific, means a range of different conditions, Luitsalu went on.

"There were times when we were just sitting on deck and drinking wine, but then there were also such situations where you just have to grab on to a railing that happens to be nearby, and just somehow try to survive."

Why, then, would she pick such an environment?

"The world seems to have become very uniform," she said. "I want to find places where there is something interesting or different to look at."

Luitsalu also ended up having to cook while on board.

As a research ship, the Bellingshausen was able to reach places not on the mainstream tourist trail.

"For example, the ship stopped in small towns in Iceland," Luitsalu added.

As for seasickness, this can happen to anyone, experienced sailors included, Luitsalu said. "You have to be able to handle it."

The Bellingshausen is a 24-meter, Dutch-built ketch, named after explorer, Imperial Russian naval officer and Saaremaa native Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen (1778-1852). Von Bellingshausen is widely credited with having discovered the Antarctic ice shelf in early 1820 – the yacht's voyage to Antarctica marked the bicentennial of this event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maiken Tiits

Source: ERR Menu, Vikerraadio, interviewers Kirke Ert and Taavi Libe.

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:21

9,000 pigs to be slaughtered after African swine fever detected at farm

17:59

Finance minister wants to weigh ending universal service two years early

16:47

Competition Authority approves Utilitas takeover of Tallinna Soojus

16:31

Kloogaranna has highest density of protected summer houses nationwide

16:08

Prices at the pump in Estonia raised for first time in months

15:56

Susan Luitsalu: I was a great sailor aboard the Bellingshausen

15:13

Ministry wants 562 ha of private forest as flying squirrel protection zone

14:55

Three airlines in bidding for Saaremaa, Hiiumaa air service contracts

13:41

Economist: Corporate borrowing in Estonia up slightly this spring, summer

13:07

Parmas: Procedural restrictions as gauge of the trustworthiness of power

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.07

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised Updated

12:27

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

25.07

Rail Baltic: Chances of taking a train to Pärnu in 2030 at 70-80 percent

25.07

Central Tallinn road work uncovers 18th century bridge

23.07

MS Estonia wreck investigation team raise more never-before-seen items

25.07

Barbie movie sets new Estonian opening weekend record

25.07

Baltics agree to move up European power grid synchronization target

25.07

Police ban Russian war propaganda-related public meetings in Narva

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: