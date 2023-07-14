Gallery: Maritime Days begin in Tallinn

The Tallinn Maritime Days are a multi-faceted and entertaining maritime festival with years of tradition. This year's theme is "The sea is, the sea remains", which serves as a tribute to Kihnu Virve, who left her mark on Estonian folk music and maritime folklore with her song about the sea.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja, the program for this year's maritime days places greater emphasis on activities taking place at sea, along with the addition of a densely packed sports program. "As a result, a sea parade, a regatta, concerts, divers cleaning the seafloor as well as sports competitions are all a part of this year's program," Oja said.

The parade was led by the Finnish sailing ship Astrid, with a brass quintet on board.

