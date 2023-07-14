Gallery: Maritime Days begin in Tallinn

News
Tallinn Maritime Days 2023.
Open gallery
29 photos
News

The traditional Tallinn Maritime Days started on Friday with a maritime parade.

The Tallinn Maritime Days are a multi-faceted and entertaining maritime festival with years of tradition. This year's theme is "The sea is, the sea remains", which serves as a tribute to Kihnu Virve, who left her mark on Estonian folk music and maritime folklore with her song about the sea.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja, the program for this year's maritime days places greater emphasis on activities taking place at sea, along with the addition of a densely packed sports program. "As a result, a sea parade, a regatta, concerts, divers cleaning the seafloor as well as sports competitions are all a part of this year's program," Oja said.

The parade was led by the Finnish sailing ship Astrid, with a brass quintet on board.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kerttu Kaldoja, Kristina Kersa

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:19

Gallery: Maritime Days begin in Tallinn

17:10

Digital services tax to bring Estonia €10 m annually, but also new expenses

16:38

Baltic states look into expediting synchronization with continental grid

16:10

Grosberg: Ukrainian forces getting closer to significant success

16:10

Winning design for Tartu dowtown cultural center (SÜKU) announced Updated

15:00

Climate ministry adviser: EU Parliament watered down nature restoration law

14:20

Enefit Volt completes half of planned summer electric car charger upgrades

13:39

Southeastern Estonia seeing scant mushroom, berry hauls this year

12:38

Martin Helme: EKRE will not back down, extraordinary elections possible

12:37

PPA apprehend culprit in Volodymyr Zelenskyy sculpture car ramming incident

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.01

Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

13.07

Estonian government declares emergency situation in agriculture sector

12.07

Bolt revenue up 152 percent on year to 2022, still made a loss

12.07

Estonia's strawberry database helps fight crime

13.07

Elron weighing up rail network expansion in Tallinn and beyond

13.07

Police tell stores to hire more security guards to tackle shoplifting wave

13.07

Traffic psychologist: Estonia has stalled on solutions to traffic problems

11:02

Climatologist: Edge of European heatwave will hit Estonia on Sunday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: