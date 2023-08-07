Gallery: Depeche Mode play the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

Depeche Mode and support acts performing at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Veteran British pop act Depeche Mode appeared before a sell-out crowd of around 40,000 at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Tallinna lauluväljak) on Sunday evening.

Part of the band's "Memento Mori" tour and accompanying the release of the album of the same name, Sunday was also Depeche Mode's fourth appearance in Estonia in the past 25 years.

Formed in Basildon, England, in 1980, founder members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore remain in the lineup to the present. Some of Depeche Mode's many hits include: "Just Can't Get Enough", "People Are People" and "Personal Jesus", the latter later covered by acts as diverse as Johnny Cash and Marilyn Manson.

The popularity of Depeche Mode in Estonia is evidenced by the long-term presence of a Depeche Mode bar in Tallinn's Old Town (and at one point across two different sites), which has been visited in person by members of the band.

"Memento Mori" is Depeche Mode's 15th studio album release.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maiken Tiits

