Song and dance festival for people with special needs starts in Viljandi

On Saturday, August 5, the XIV Disabled Song and Dance Festival 'Ringing Home' will take place in Viljandi.

The "Ringing Home" song and dance celebration is devoted to integrating people who have special needs into communities and closing down large special care institutions.

Liina Lanno, the chair of AS Hoolekandeteenused's board of directors, has participated as a spectator and a singer.

"We have dedicated the celebration to the end of an era, as the last large special care facility was closed last week," she said.

"At the moment, all participants live in smaller communities and come from sizable homes. It is also an opportunity for them to reconnect with each other after having spent years in large care special care facilities."

For the first time this year, the Song and Dance Festival for People with Special Needs will include a descriptive translation of the festival.

The event will feature a handcraft fair with handmade items, delicious cuisine and sweets. More than 20 vendors will help be involved in the event.

The Song and Dance Festival begins at 14:00 with a procession, followed by speeches, choir and dance performances. Karl Madis will appear as a special guest. The event is free to attend.

