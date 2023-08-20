Gallery: People in Saaremaa welcome Restoration of Independence Day singing

Saaremaa residents this year celebrated the arrival of the Day of Restoration of Independence with singing. On Friday, a night song festival was held at the Kaarma Hillfort site, with 1,200 choir singers joining Estonian solo artists and the spectators for the Free People Song concert in the Kuressaare Castle courtyard on Saturday.

The annual event, organized by Saaremaa resident Ülo Kannistu, has toured Estonia in the interim years but got its beginning in the courtyard of the Kuressaare Castle 14 years ago. Kannistu said that the first event only featured Saaremaa choirs and around 300 singers. While the participation figures for this year are not in yet, Kannistu ventured a guess that choirs and spectators could have totaled around 2,000-3,000 singers.

