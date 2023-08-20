Kaja Kallas: August 20 Club capitalized on opportune moment in history

The traditional meeting of the August 20 Club, made up of the members of the Estonian Supreme Council who voted for Estonia's independence on August 20, 1991, took place in the White Hall of Toompea Castle Sunday.

The participants were welcomed by President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. The meeting was chaired by President of the August 20 Club Ants Veetõusme, with a speech also by member Andrus Ristkok.

Lauri Hussar said that those who passed Estonia's national independence 32 years ago were laying the groundwork. "Your foresight became the bridge on the road to today's successful and sustainable Estonia. I wish to thank you from the bottom of my heart as your decision is what has brought us here. Over the last 32 years, we have managed to build a society that is based on democracy, the rule of law and human rights," the speaker said.

"My dear fellow Estonians! Let us not forger that a free and independent country must not be taken for granted! It is a privilege, of which we were once again reminded on the morning of February 24, 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, sending its soldiers to sow death and destruction in a free country," Hussar said.

The Riigikogu speaker added that the future of Estonia rests with young people whose ideas show Estonia the way and lay the groundwork for a better tomorrow.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in her welcoming speech that history offers windows of opportunity that members of the August 20 Club skillfully seized. "It is of crucial significance that you decided to restore the 1918 republic, instead of creating something new. This has been a great support for us along the way. Our shared goal was clear, and once we achieved it, efforts to build our own country could begin," she added.

