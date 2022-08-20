Gallery: August 20 Club holds festive meeting at Toompea Castle

The August 20 Club got together at Toompea Castle on Saturday. August 20, 2022.
The August 20 Club met at Toompea Castle in Tallinn on Saturday for their traditional festive meeting in the castle's White Hall marking the Day of Restoration of Independence.

President of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) provided welcoming remarks, and club member Johannes Kass delivered a topical speech.

At 11:03 p.m. on August 20, 1991, the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia voted in favor of the Resolution on the National Independence of Estonia.

Founded in 1994, the August 20 Club unites those who were members of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia elected in 1990 and who voted in favor of the resolution restoring Estonia's independence the following August.

Ülle Aaskivi, Mati Ahven, Andres Ammas, Tõnu Anton, Uno Anton, Lembit Arro, Hillar Eller, Kaljo Ellik, Ignar Fjuk, Illar Hallaste, Liia Hänni, Arvo Junti, Jaak Jõerüüt, Rein Järlik, Ants Järvesaar, Villu Jürjo, Hillar Kalda, Teet Kallas, Peet Kask, Johannes Kass, Kalju Koha, Valeri Kois, Mai Kolossova, Jüri Kork, Toomas Kork, Heino Kostabi, Ahti Kõo, Tiit Käbin, Ants Käärma, Mart Laar, Marju Lauristin, Enn Leisson, Jüri Liim, Jaan Lippmaa, Alar Maarend, Tiit Made, Mart Madissoon, Tõnis Mets, Aavo Mölder, Ülo Nugis, Ants Paju, Eldur Parder, Heldur Peterson, Andrei Prii, Priidu Priks, Jüri E. Põld, Enn Põldroos, Koit Raud, Jüri Reinson, Andrus Ristkok, Jüri Rätsep, Arnold Rüütel, Tõnu Saarman, Edgar Savisaar, Hanno Schotter, Lehte Sööt, Aldo Tamm, Rein Tamme, Andres Tarand, Indrek Toome, Enn Tupp, Ain Tähiste, Uno Ugandi, Ülo Uluots, Heinrich Valk, Ants Veetõusme,Rein Veidemann, Helgi Viirelaid and Vaino Väljas.

The vote for the restoration of the country's independence was confirmed with a strike of the gavel by Ülo Nugis.

Click here to read more about the history and events leading up to the historic vote.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

