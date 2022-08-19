Gallery: Kaja Kallas hosts annual former prime ministers meeting

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) hosted a meeting with Estonia's former prime ministers on Friday, an annual tradition on August 19, the day before the restoration of independence.

Edgar Savisaar, Andres Tarand, Tiit Vähi, Mart Siimann, Siim Kallas, Juhan Parts, Andrus Ansip and Taavi Rõivas attended the gathering at Stenbock House in Tallinn.

Estonia's first prime minister after the restoration of independence Mart Laar was unable to attend due to illness. Jüri Ratas was absent, but it is not known why.

