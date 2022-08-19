Gallery: Kaja Kallas hosts annual former prime ministers meeting

News
Annual meeting of Estonia's prime ministers.
Open gallery
30 photos
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) hosted a meeting with Estonia's former prime ministers on Friday, an annual tradition on August 19, the day before the restoration of independence.

Edgar Savisaar, Andres Tarand, Tiit Vähi, Mart Siimann, Siim Kallas, Juhan Parts, Andrus Ansip and Taavi Rõivas attended the gathering at Stenbock House in Tallinn.

Estonia's first prime minister after the restoration of independence Mart Laar was unable to attend due to illness. Jüri Ratas was absent, but it is not known why.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:15

Gallery: Kaja Kallas hosts annual former prime ministers meeting

16:17

Unemployment Insurance Fund board decides against tax increase

16:15

Estonian border guard: First day of Russian tourist visa ban was calm

15:59

Terje Talv: We need to generate more power than we consume

15:55

Electricity price to fall to €146 per MWh Saturday

15:44

Estonia's beach volleyball duo out in Munich round of 16

15:39

State to re-inter twenty-two Soviet-era military cemeteries

15:17

Perling: Eesti 200 and Parempoolsed very different Updated

15:17

Feuilleton: Brass tacks of electricity price formation

15:08

Weekly: Nearly 100 sauna fires in past year a cause for concern

Watch again

Most Read articles

18.08

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

18.08

Estonia subjected to 'extensive' cyberattacks after moving Soviet monuments Updated

16.08

Estonia's electricity price to peak at record €4,000 per MWh on Wednesday

18.08

Cyberattacks against Estonia continue — RIA

18.08

Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18 Updated

18.08

Estonia sends more weapons to Ukraine, supports UK training program

18.08

Narva tank opened up, contains engine and even fuel

18.08

Poll: Third of Russian-speakers in Estonia back relocating Soviet monuments

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: